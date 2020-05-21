Cierto Tequila Crowned The "World's Best Tequila" At The 2020 World Tequila Awards

About the World Tequila Awards Headquartered in London, the World Drinks Awards program is globally recognized for selecting the very best in all internationally renowned styles of drinks. As part of the prestigious World Drinks Awards program, the World Tequila Awards select and honor the world's best tequilas to help consumers and service establishments across the globe. A panel of expert judges impartially assess spirits from around the world using rigorous judging standards.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Cierto Private Collection Reposado, Cierto Private Collection Anejo, and Cierto Private Collection Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Cierto Reserve Collection Reposado, Cierto Reserve Collection Anejo, and Cierto Reserve Collection Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won more than 110 international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila."

