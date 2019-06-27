cieTrade offers new cloud software for Export Trading

STAMFORD, Conn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectively leveraging information technology has become critical to the success of paper, scrap and commodity exporters of all sizes, especially with today's increasing customer demands, growing transaction volumes, logistical challenges, and exacting documentation requirements.

cieTrade, a global provider of business software for international commodity trading and brokerage, provides comprehensive solutions to organize workflow, automate tasks, and improve decision making with greater visibility and control over activity and profitability.

Their SaaS cloud software, cieTrade.net, builds on their success by offering SMB commodity brokers and exporters a cost-effective alternative to customizing ERP systems and building home-grown solutions, providing the specialized tools they need to manage and control their business. Being cloud-based, there's no expensive hardware to buy or software to install. Customers are always on the current version and can scale their usage with business demand. Your staff can work remotely using only a browser and Internet access, an ideal setup for traders with overseas offices or traveling agents. For many trading companies, the most difficult part with new software is overcoming the challenges with the "onboarding" process. With our knowledge of these difficulties, cieTrade makes this easier by including services, initial training, and document customization into the subscription price to facilitate the transition and maximize success.

Specialized features include:

Captures customer and supplier orders, with budget "pre-calc" tracking & approval workflow.

Manages vessel bookings, order allocations, freight rates.

Provides a complete suite of easily customized export documents.

Tracks export container purchases and assignments to sales orders.

Includes B2B commerce integration with INTTRA to submit Shipping Instructions.

Captures container photos, third-party documents and email messages that can be easily forwarded.

Specialized export reports for managing booking fulfillment, buy/sell activity balance and customer order status.

Integrates with AES Direct for electronic filing of SEDs (Shipper's Export Declaration).

About cieTrade Systems, Inc. (http://www.cietrade.com)

Launched in 2000, cieTrade is a leading provider of business management software, with customers ranging from small recycling plants and scrap brokers to large multi-international trading houses. Their solutions maximize productivity and increase control by improving organization, providing specialized features, workflow and analytics tools. Their strength lies in providing customers with best practices and business solutions, based on their own substantial experience in the forest products and recycling industries.

Monthly subscription starts at $575. For information, visit cieTrade.net, email inquire@cietrade.com or call +1-203-323-0074.

SOURCE cieTrade Systems, Inc.

