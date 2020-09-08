CIFF Shanghai 2020's schedule, confirmed: an essential boost of confidence for the future of the furniture market

The 46th CIFF Shanghai 2020 is organised by China Foreign Trade Centre (Group) with the theme of "Connecting the World" and with the aim of creating a very strong integration between the high-level Chinese domestic market and international markets, supporting and helping companies to effectively address a rapidly evolving situation. Aware of the current difficulties, CIFF is in fact collaborating with several partners in order to sufficiently support both the offline and online business of its exhibitors and buyers, as well as implementing it in an innovative way. In particular, the collaboration with the B2B Giga Cloud Logistics trading platform will offer new extraordinary opportunities to export-oriented companies.



Participation in the 46th CIFF Shanghai 2020 presents itself as a key step in order to face the second part of 2020 and the following 2021 with dynamism and necessary optimism.

Under the same roof of the National Exhibition & Convention Center (Shanghai), over 1,000 exhibitors will occupy 250,000 square metres of exhibition space and will represent the entire furniture supply chain: home, outdoor and leisure furniture, home décor and home textiles, office, hotel, and commercial furniture, furniture industry machinery and materials.

The furniture industry needs design and creative solutions now more than ever. The Design Hall will therefore be further extended: centred on Contemporary Design (Hall 4.1), it will develop into Modern Design (Hall 3) and Trendy Design (Hall 5.1). Mirroring the organisers' desire to create culture of good design and good living, the 46th CIFF Shanghai 2020 will see the participation of the best brands and will be particularly rich in events and exhibitions.

