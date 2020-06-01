CIG Capital Announces New $125 Million Lending Project for The Villages at West Point

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIG Capital (CIG CAP), an alternative investment firm, today announces a new 125-million-dollar lending project for The Villages at West Point, an upscale and affordable 624 unit destination-location development in West Point, Georgia. Despite the economic slowdown, CIG Capital is continuing to provide 100% funding for projects across a variety of industries, including multi-family housing construction.

CIG Capital (CIG CAP), an alternative investment firm, today announces a new 125 million dollar lending project for The Villages at West Point, an upscale and affordable 624 unit destination-location development in West Point, Georgia. Despite the economic slowdown, CIG Capital is continuing to provide 100% funding for projects across a variety of industries, including multi-family housing construction.

Located on 70.3 acres of land, The Villages will feature resort-style apartment homes and secure on-site boat, recreational vehicle and camp trailer parking facilities for tenants and guests. Residents and guests alike can enjoy fishing, watersports and other outdoor activities close to home, making West Point Lake and Campground a part of the Villages' community.

"Our team is dedicated and excited for the success of The Villages project. The new Villages at West Point will be the perfect family home located in a beautiful environment near work, or can be a home-away-from-home rental facility to get away from the hustle of city life and enjoy the outdoors with family and friends," says Charles D. Carey, Managing Partner of CIG Capital. "Continuing to fund important construction projects during this financial crisis is critical for the future well-being of our economy, and we are committed to providing liquidity to those industries whose plans include expansion."

Multifamily homes provide a flexible and often more affordable option for those who cannot or prefer not to live in more costly single-family homes that do not have the outdoor recreational amenities provided by living at The Villages. According to FMI Corporation, in 2018 the value of multifamily buildings in the U.S. exceeded $70 billion and is expected to reach nearly $80 billion by 2022.

"We are thankful for the support of the West Point community, especially those at The City of West Point, and specifically Howard and Debbi Longshore and the now deceased Kyle Waites," says the project owners, and members of The Villages' development team, including Mike Morley's American Development Corporation, a Utah company that focuses on very large multifamily Charter Schools and a variety of other projects nationally. "The help and support of the many townspeople, community members and team at CIG Capital made this project possible and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact that The Villages at West Point will have on this town, Troup County, and beyond."

Drew Ferguson, West Point's former Mayor who was instrumental in bringing Kia Motors Assembly Plant to West Point, and presided over West Point's City Council when The Villages was approved for development, now serves as a U.S. Representative for Georgia's 3rd congressional district, and will attend as an honored guest at the project's ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled in late August 2020. The Villages provide a unique quality of life for workers, individuals and families and is conveniently located one half mile from the rear entry of the Kia Motors Assembly Plant to the east, and less than one mile south of the main entrance of West Point Lake and Campground. West Point, Georgia straddles the border of Georgia and Alabama, and is situated near the Chattahoochee River.

CIG Capital provides project funding across diverse industries including but not limited to Infrastructure, Transportation, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Resorts, Biomedical and Software projects. With less approval restrictions and contracts, CIG Capital's 100% funding approach streamlines and speeds up the lending process. With the 100% project finance model, CIG Capital is able to help control the outcome with its patented risk mitigation, project management and predictive risk underwriting modeling.

About CIG Capital

CIG Capital is an alternative investment firm that possesses a unique model with a complete diverse portfolio. CIG Capital's portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, Oil & Gas and real estate projects. Please visit http://www.cigcap.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Nicole

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance.

SOURCE CIG Capital

Related Links

http://www.cigcap.com/

