CIG Capital Provides Funds for Live Holdings, LLC to Purchase Historic Waterfront Lansing Office Building

LANSING, Mich., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIG Capital (CIG CAP), an alternative investment firm, today announces their funding to Live Holdings, LLC, a real estate and asset holding company, for the purchase of CIG Capital's current waterfront office location on 2600 South Waverly Road in Lansing, Michigan. CIG Capital is dedicated to continue their funding efforts throughout the pandemic, specifically in the Michigan area, and will be adding office space in the Live Work Play building by Live Holdings, a soon-to-be built 30-plus story building in the heart of downtown Lansing.

CIG Capital's long time leased South Waverly Road office, purchased by Live Holdings, LLC and funded by CIG Capital, is a renowned architecture design with a waterfront view. The office will be leased by CIG Capital and Business Union Financial .

Lansing will be ready for higher skylines as its population continuously grows, with a 5.80% increase since the most recent census. CIG Capital plans to move to the Live Work Play building, a proposed project for the tallest building in Lansing by Live Holdings. The Live Work Play building in Lansing will be a part of the Downtown Lansing Hotel and Conference Center and Private Residences and will be a self-sustaining multi-use development with office space, private residences, retail, parking, a hotel, restaurants, entertainment and more. Live Holdings is also currently in talks with HKS Architects and Turner Construction for seven locations in Lansing, Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, New Mexico and Chicago.

"We are thrilled about the funding plans we have in the Michigan area and are looking forward to our future endeavors with Live Holdings, LLC and other companies," says Josh Leu, Underwriting Director of CIG Capital. "We are looking forward to new opportunities in the up-and-coming downtown Live Work Play building."

"With the help of our company CIG Capital, we are eagerly awaiting the positive impact that our new projects will bring to the city of Lansing," says Charles D. Carey, owner of Live Holdings. "With office-wide waterfront views, the South Waverly office is one of the most desired locations in Lansing. We are proud to be the new owners and look forward to the successes of the upcoming regional development projects."

CIG Capital is invested in the growth of their projects and is focused on funding more projects in Michigan. Capital's portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, oil and gas and real estate projects. To learn more, visit the CIG Capital website .

About CIG Capital

CIG Capital is an alternative investment firm that possesses a unique model with a complete diverse portfolio. CIG Capital's portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, oil and gas and real estate projects. Please visit http://www.cigcap.com/ for more information.

