Cigar & Spirits Magazine Releases its September / October Issue Featuring Cover-Interview Michael Strahan
Aug 30, 2019, 12:09 ET
LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln B. Salazar, CEO and Publisher of Cigar & Spirits Magazine announced the release of the magazine's September / October issue featuring Michael Strahan as the celebrity cover interview.
"We are honored to have Mr. Strahan grace the cover and pages of our magazine," says Salazar. "He's a man who's quickly becoming one of the great media stars of our generation. Most importantly, he inhabits the very essence of our magazine as a true gentleman who possesses an appreciation of the premium lifestyle."
Cigar & Spirits Magazine offers some of the finest lifestyle articles and photos in the cigar and spirits world today.
Some highlights from the September / October issue include:
- 2019 NFL Preview With ESPN's Dianna Russini
- The Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Experience
- Make Every Moment Count With Short Cuban Smokes
- Fall Style Groove—Suiting Up for Cooler Weather
- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail—A Bucket List Must for Bourbon Brand Fans
- Cody Rhodes--Wrestling Scion Makes the Scene With American Rebel Cigars
- Behind the Leaf—Jonathan Drew and Company Celebrate 20 Years of ACID Cigars
- Perfecto Pairings to Expand Your Palate
- Fall Cigar Buyer's Guide
- Fall Spirits Buyer's Guide
The new issue of Cigar & Spirits Magazine hits newsstands on September 3rd.
You can visit the company's website for subscription information and past interviews and feature articles at cigarandspirits.com
About Cigar & Spirits Magazine
Cigar & Spirits Magazine is an award-winning publication. The magazine is a respected industry leader and the second largest distributed magazine in its category, ranking in the top 20% in luxury and lifestyle magazine sales. The publication features celebrity interviews, lifestyles, fashion, travel, and cuisine coverage. Cigar & Spirits Magazine is a top choice for ultimate lifestyle connoisseurs who enjoy learning about the history and developing trends in the world of entertainment, travel, fashion, cigars and spirits.
cigarandspirits.com
Contact:
Lisa Turnbull (949) 877-9953
lisa@cigarandspirits.com
SOURCE Cigar & Spirits Magazine
