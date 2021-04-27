Cigent Technology Launches New Cybersecurity Solutions To Thwart Ransomware Attacks And Stop Data Theft Even After A Security Breach

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigent® Technology, an In-Q-Tel®-backed start-up, today introduced Cigent Data Defense, a breakthrough approach that protects companies and individuals from ransomware, data theft and malicious insider attacks, ending 30 years of failure by the cybersecurity industry.

Cigent Data Defense technology leverages Cigent's D³E® (Dynamic Data Defense Engine™) Windows®-based software solution and Cigent's self-defending Secure Solid-State Drives (SSDs). Originally developed for government/military use, Cigent Data Defense technology is now available for commercial use by individuals, small-to-medium-size businesses, corporate enterprises and government entities.

"Companies, individuals, and governments should expect to be hacked, and because of this, cybersecurity protections must evolve. We founded Cigent on this proposition," said Bradley Rowe, Cigent's CEO and co-founder. "There is a major gap in cyber protection – data is openly exposed and software-only protections are often easily bypassed by individual hackers or nation-states. This is a dirty little secret that our industry does not like to talk about, but it is the reality. We take critical data and instantaneously make it completely inaccessible and invisible to adversaries using proprietary and patented techniques originally developed for sensitive governmental use cases. Ransomware simply cannot encrypt data that suddenly ceases to exist from the operating system point of view. We make life so difficult for bad actors that they'll simply go somewhere else."

Cigent Data Defense combines D³E software with Cigent Secure SSDs™, and takes a different approach to protect against data theft and ransomware than previous cybersecurity technology. Cigent's D³E for Windows is the first and only data defense software to rely on file-level Zero-Trust access controls to protect sensitive files against any threat. D³E relies on multi-factor authentication and encryption to secure sensitive files anywhere they are shared or stored, even after a security breach. D³E can be used as a standalone software solution or in tandem with Cigent Secure SSDs.

Cigent's self-defending internal and external Secure SSDs are the second half of the Cigent Data Defense solution. Cigent Secure SSDs are the world's first and only storage devices to place cybersecurity protections as close to the data as possible — inside the firmware of the device itself. This patented approach defeats data theft by keeping sensitive data inaccessible and hidden below the OS layer and defends against ransomware with machine learning algorithms built into the storage that detect and repel unauthorized attempts to encrypt data. Cigent's Secure SSDs feature "safe rooms" that protect data at all times with zero trust multi-factor authentication and hardware based encryption, even after the user logs in. They remain invisible to an attacker when not in use and disappear from the OS layer when a threat is detected. When paired or used individually, D³E software and Cigent Secure SSDs provide a layer of protection that is virtually impossible to bypass.

Correcting A 30-Year-Old Problem

Cigent's multi-patented, multi-layered technology corrects what the cybersecurity industry has failed to do for three decades: protect sensitive data from any threat vector during a time when cybercrime is spiraling out of control. A Cybersecurity Ventures study predicts that cybercrime could have a multi-trillion-dollar impact on the world economy by 2025.

"With the world becoming ever more interconnected, the frequency and severity of large-scale data breaches have increased exponentially," said Tanner Johnson, Principal Analyst, Data Security, IoT Cybersecurity for industry research firm Omdia. "Cyber-criminals regularly seek to exploit any discovered vulnerability that grants access to steal, destroy, or ransom data. As a result, embedded security solutions like those from Cigent help form the most comprehensive line of data-security defense. By operating as close to the data as possible, Cigent's offerings work in tandem to provide a defense-in-depth approach that incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and respond to data theft or ransomware attempts."

From Classified To Commercial Use

A unique fusion of world-leading data recovery, cyberthreat, and storage experts originally architected Cigent Data Defense to protect sensitive data inside select U.S. government agencies. Cigent's founders handled sensitive work on behalf of key U.S. government agencies on advanced data destruction and recovery projects. They successfully retrieved data from severely damaged and encrypted media critical to assisting national security and highly publicized law enforcement actions. In the wake of the Edward Snowden insider theft of classified information, which easily bypassed software-only security layers, the U.S government-funded Cigent team explored the concept of self-defending storage to combat data theft from any vector. The multi-year research and development effort resulted in the world's first storage devices with active and embedded Machine Learning-based ransomware detection and advanced proprietary firmware-based cybersecurity protections. This approach to data security proved so effective that Cigent received additional backing from public and private sources to broadly patent its technology and develop commercially available products in the interest of national security. The result is the Cigent Data Defense family of products introduced today.

"With the rise of ransomware and data theft the ability to enforce data security further down the technology stack is an increasing necessity. Cigent's unique ability to enforce controls within the storage device provides a level of data security that is not possible with solutions deployed as software at the operating system layer, ensuring sensitive data remains protected from loss to physical or digital theft and destruction," said Bentz Tozer, Senior Member, Technical Staff at In-Q-Tel, Inc.

Additional Cigent Data Defense Capabilities

D³E Software

Works with industry-leading multi-factor authentication solutions including Windows Hello Fingerprint, Facial Recognition, Custom PIN, Authenticator apps, or Cisco ® 's Duo Security

's Duo Security Defends against data theft and ransomware, even when and if the system is compromised

Single cloud-based management console provides easy to use, flexible, centralized deployment, configuration, and response management

Self-Defending Secure SSDs

Configurable Secure Drives keep data inaccessible and hidden at all times from the Windows File System until accessed by the user with a step-up authentication

Firmware based Keep Alive sensor locks Secure Drives and D³E protected files if D³E software is disabled or bypassed

Dedicated security processor utilizes Machine Learning to detect and neutralize ransomware attacks

Dual Mode allows for private/secure and non-private storage partitions independent and invisible to one another and adversaries

Firmware based Secure Access Logs detect unauthorized attempts to access sensitive files

Availability

The K2 Secure SSD and Dynamic Data Defense Engine (D³E) software are available now through Cigent and several of the Company's channel partners. The Denali Secure SSD will be available in Summer 2021. For information and pricing, please contact [email protected] or 1-844-256-1825 toll-free. For partner inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Cigent

Cigent is an In-Q-Tel-backed cybersecurity company founded by data recovery, storage, and cyber threat experts that protect businesses and individuals against any threat vector, even after a security breach. Cigent Data Defense solves more than three decades of failure by the cybersecurity industry to prevent ransomware, data theft, and insider theft by placing protection as close to the data as possible - inside the firmware of storage devices - and adds Zero Trust multi-factor authentication that protects data at the endpoint, on the network, in the cloud, or when shared with trusted users. Cigent Data Defense is comprised of Cigent's D³E® (Dynamic Data Defense Engine™) Windows®-based software and Cigent's self-defending Secure Solid-State Drives (SSDs). For more information, please visit https://www.cigent.com/.

Cigent, Secure SSD, D³E, and Dynamic Data Defense Engine are registered trademarks of Cigent Technology, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. The Cigent products mentioned in this release may be covered by one or more patents, including at least U.S. Patent Nos. 10437983, 10521611, 10282117, and 10095431 with additional patents pending in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Israel, and other jurisdictions.

