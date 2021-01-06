Cigna Adds Iora Health to Growing Medicare Advantage Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, has added Iora Health, an innovative primary care provider group, to its rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage (MA) network. Cigna Medicare Advantage customers will have access to Iora's primary care practices under the Iora Primary Care brand across the country, effective immediately.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for easier and more accessible primary care for seniors," said Aparna Abburi, president of Cigna's Medicare Advantage business. "As Cigna continues to expand its Medicare Advantage network we are building partnerships with innovative providers like Iora Health, which shares our focus on delivering affordable, high-quality care in a way that meets our customers' lifestyles, and ultimately delivering better health outcomes for those we serve."

The agreement applies to most Iora locations where Cigna offers a MA plan, including the greater Denver, Charlotte, Houston, Atlanta and Tucson areas, with a total of 27 practices in these locations.

Iora specializes in primary care for older adults on Medicare, making it easier for MA patients to access health care, whether in the doctor's office or the comfort of their home. Since Iora's care is built on authentic relationships, it provides its patients with longer appointments, in-person or virtual. Every patient works with a provider and has access to a robust team including a health coach, nurse and behavioral health specialist to help optimize health and wellness.

Cigna has been growing its MA network over the past year, adding more than 25,000 physicians across its service territory. Physician collaboration is an important part of the Cigna MA model, with more than 85 percent of its customers cared for by doctors who are in a value-based arrangement. Cigna's value-based care agreement with Iora will continue to increase coordination and emphasize preventative care to drive improved health outcomes and greater patient satisfaction.

Tyler Jung, Chief Medical Officer, Iora Health, said, "We're excited to work together with Cigna, which shares our passion for improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries by focusing on the whole person. Our ability to offer this care to Cigna Medicare customers moves us one step further in our journey to transform health care."

To find the nearest Iora location, visit https://ioraprimarycare.com/find-a-location/

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

All Cigna products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna HealthCare of South Carolina, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of North Carolina, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of Georgia, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc., Cigna HealthCare of St. Louis, Inc., HealthSpring Life & Health Insurance Company, Inc., HealthSpring of Florida, Inc., Bravo Health Mid-Atlantic, Inc., and Bravo Health Pennsylvania, Inc. The Cigna name, logos, and other Cigna marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. Other providers are available in our network. Provider may contract with other Medicare Advantage plans. Cigna complies with applicable Federal Civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. Cigna cumple con las layes federales de derechos civiles aplicables y no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, nacionalidad, edad, discapacidad o sexo. English: ATTENTION: If you speak English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-800-668-3813 (TTY 711). Spanish: ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-668-3813 (TTY 711). Chinese: 注意：如果您使用繁體/中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務 請致電1-800-668-3813 (TTY 711). Cigna is contracted with Medicare for PDP plans, HMO and PPO plans in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Cigna depends on contract renewal. © 2020 Cigna

About Iora Health

Iora Health is building a different kind of health system to deliver high impact relationship based care. With a mission to restore humanity to health care and goal to transform healthcare overall, Iora Health's care model provides extraordinary service to patients to ensure improved health outcomes while lowering overall health costs. Our patients enjoy the benefits of better access to care, office and non-office based encounters (e.g. phone, text messages, and email), an accessible and transparent medical record, and robust educational offerings. Our practices across the U.S. enjoy the benefits of smaller panel sizes, closer relationships with patients, and the opportunity to lead systemic change in health care delivery while working with a true team. For more information, please visit www.iorahealth.com.

