Cigna and 7 Blue Cross Blue Shield Organizations join Hella Health's Medicare enrollment platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare plans from Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield across seven states – including Florida, California, Texas, and Illinois – are now available for older Americans on Hella Health <www.hellahealth.com>, a state-of-the-art digital advisor that transforms the Medicare shopping experience.

With these additions to its platform, Hella now offers around 3,000 Medicare plans for older Americans. The national carrier Cigna and the Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates join the existing carriers already found on Hella, which include Humana, UnitedHealthcare, and Aetna, among others.

Hella Health is a technology platform that deploys technology to help older Americans find exactly the right Medicare plan for them from the thousands of options available. Hella aligns its interests with the customers and does not receive marketing incentives from insurers or use telephonic marketing and call centers.

"We're committed to consistently presenting the best possible array of options for older Americans based on their individual needs," said Rafal Walkiewicz, founder and CEO of Hella Health. "Now that we've added another national carrier in Cigna and several state Blue Cross Blue Shields are on our platform, we're further expanding the Medicare coverage options available so that older Americans are free to choose the plan that suits them best."

In addition to its Medicare Personal Shopper and Medicare Coach tools, Hella Health has recently unveiled Medicare Angel, which proactively alerts users as to if and when drug prices change based 0n their current plans and whether it would make more sense for them to switch to a different plan in the upcoming annual open enrollment period.

About Hella Health

Hella Health is a state-of-the-art digital advisor that modernizes the Medicare shopping experience. Through cutting-edge technology and an intuitive web-based platform, Hella Health serves the new generation of Medicare-eligible individuals who want to be informed about their health insurance options and proactive in finding the right coverage. Hella Group also operates HiHella.com, a website that offers smart, useful, thought-provoking, and engaging content to millions of older Americans to help inform and inspire them as they enter a new stage of their lives. Hella Health's vision is to empower people to live healthy, happy lives through the use of technology to simplify the Medicare journey and allow people's needs and preferences to be key drivers.

Media Inquiries

Julia Bails

Copperfield Advisory

[email protected]

SOURCE Hella Health