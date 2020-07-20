Cigna and Memorial Hermann Reach Agreement to Keep Quality Care Affordable

HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Memorial Hermann Health System have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures Cigna customers will have continued access to Memorial Hermann's hospitals, facilities and providers for quality care at predictable, affordable rates.

The new agreement is structured for long-term stability and improvement of Houston's health, while further strengthening Cigna and Memorial Hermann's network relationship.

"We appreciate Memorial Hermann's commitment to a lasting, value-based relationship that will provide access to quality care for Cigna's customers. I look forward to working with the Memorial Hermann team to deepen this relationship in the years ahead," said Jim Hickey, President of Cigna's South Texas market.

"Our unequivocal and enduring commitment is to the needs and best interests of the people who live here—to be an advocate for Houston's long-term health. This new agreement with Cigna is a reflection of that commitment," said Dr. David L. Callender, President & CEO, Memorial Hermann Health System. "We're pleased to work together on behalf of the people we jointly serve and we are grateful to our patients and families for their patience during these uncertain times."

The announcement comes at an important moment for greater Houston as communities continue to face a variety of challenges due to COVID-19.

"We know this is a difficult time for everyone and we are happy we were able to resolve this," Hickey said. "I'd like to extend thanks to our clients and customers for their patience during these negotiations. We recognize the uncertainty these discussions created and we're glad we were able to reach an affordable solution without interrupting access to quality care at Memorial Hermann."

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 180 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About Memorial Hermann

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and 27,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 300 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 112 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing more than $588 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

