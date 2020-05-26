Cigna Commends The Adminstration On Helping To Drive Prescription Drug Affordability For America's Seniors

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) issued the following statement to support efforts made by the Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer lower insulin costs for Medicare Part D participants for the 2021 plan year.

Cigna and Express Scripts President Tim Wentworth attended the event and commented:

"We appreciate the opportunity to be here today and work in close partnership with the Administration and CMS on such an important initiative, driving prescription drug affordability for all Americans. These efforts are consistent with our mission, values and history in creating affordable access to healthcare in a way that is simple and predictable."

"The innovative solution brought forward today requires deep partnerships between the pharmaceutical supply chain and the Administration and we are proud to be a part of it – working closely to drive better results for all. What we know is clear. Affordability will help improve medication adherence which leads to better health outcomes, ultimately creating healthier and more vibrant populations and communities across America. This is what we strive to create, each and every day."

On January 1, 2020, Cigna and Express Scripts introduced its Patient Assurance ProgramSM for its employer-sponsored plans, ensuring eligible people with diabetes in participating plans pay no more than $25 for a 30-day supply of insulin. The program offers an average savings of 48 percent per 30-day prescription -- more than $350 per person annually. In just four months, the program has already delivered $3.7 million in direct savings to more than 40,000 members during COVID-19. For more information, visit Cigna's COVID-19 resource center.

