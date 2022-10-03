Cigna Expands Its Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023, Giving Americans More Health Care Choices, Personalization and Social Support

Cigna announces 22 percent growth in geographic footprint for 2023

Expansion includes 106 new counties, including new presence in New York and Kentucky

and Cigna will offer a $0 premium plan in each county, most current customers will pay same or lower premiums

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Cigna (NYSE: CI) will grow and diversify its Medicare portfolio to offer more customers and communities their choice of quality, affordable health care options. During this year's Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15, Cigna will offer Medicare Advantage (MA) plans with enhanced features and benefits in 581 counties within 28 states, growing its geographic presence by 22 percent. Cigna has also doubled the size of its MA provider network over the past two years, including significantly increasing the number of available specialists.

During this year's Annual Election Period, which begins Oct. 15, Cigna will offer Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 581 counties within 28 states, growing its geographic presence by 22 percent.

"By leveraging the full capabilities of our enterprise, Cigna is able to offer Medicare Advantage customers a range of affordable, personalized plans," said Aparna Abburi, president, Medicare and CareAllies, Cigna. "We take a thoughtful and targeted approach to our Medicare Advantage footprint – adding new markets where we have strong provider partnerships that will ensure our customers get quality care. Our priority is providing our customers with plans that meet their needs, including lifestyle, health and budget."

Cigna Expands MA Service Area to More Communities

For the first time, Cigna will offer MA plans in New York and Kentucky and in additional counties in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. New metropolitan areas include New York City (N.Y), Asheville (N.C.), Cincinnati (Ohio), Corpus Christi (Texas), Jacksonville (Fla.), Pittsburgh (Penn.), and Richmond (Va.).

Affordable Plans, Enhanced Benefits To Support Seniors' Unique Needs

Cigna offers at least one $0 premium MA plan in every market. Most Cigna MA customers will pay the same or reduced premiums compared to last year.

New or enhanced plan features, which vary by market, include:

Cigna Healthy Today SM flex card: Available to all customers, this card bundles benefits and incentives for convenient use at participating retailers. Depending on the plan, the card could include up to $200 in wellness incentives, including a reward for volunteerism, dollars to spend on over-the-counter health-related items, and an allowance for fitness supplies, utilities and groceries.

Available to all customers, this card bundles benefits and incentives for convenient use at participating retailers. Depending on the plan, the card could include up to in wellness incentives, including a reward for volunteerism, dollars to spend on over-the-counter health-related items, and an allowance for fitness supplies, utilities and groceries. Caregiver support program: Available to customers and their caregivers in select markets, this program provides resources and assistance for issues that arise during caregiving, such as stress management support and help with organizing medical records, in order to help ease the strain of managing care.

Available to customers and their caregivers in select markets, this program provides resources and assistance for issues that arise during caregiving, such as stress management support and help with organizing medical records, in order to help ease the strain of managing care. Companionship and support program: To help combat loneliness, customers are paired with a partner who can help with daily activities or keep them company. The program was introduced last year and will be more broadly available.

To help combat loneliness, customers are paired with a partner who can help with daily activities or keep them company. The program was introduced last year and will be more broadly available. Part B rebate plans: Cigna has expanded this benefit to about 25 percent of its MA plans for this year. The rebate, which ranges up to $130 , is applied to reducing the customer's Part B monthly premium. Customers can use these extra dollars for other needs.

The majority of Cigna MA plans include hearing, vision, dental and fitness benefits, $0 copays for primary care when visiting in-network providers, meal delivery service following a hospital discharge and coverage of some over-the-counter health-related products. Most customers also have a transportation benefit, which provides rides to and from the pharmacy, doctors' appointments, vaccination clinics and cooling or warming centers.

Additionally, MA customers can access care through a 24-hour nurse help line, $0 copay virtual health care for medical, behavioral health and physical therapy needs at in-network providers, home delivery of maintenance medications and over-the-counter supplies, and the MyCigna app.

Affordable Prescription Drug Plans and Supplement Options

Cigna offers Medicare Supplement options in 48 states and the District of Columbia, including affordable high-deductible supplement plan options in several states, and discounts for members of the same household who each have plans. Cigna also offers companion products for Medicare customers, such as standalone dental plans, and dental, vision and hearing plans.

This year, Cigna also is offering the following three standalone Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico:

Cigna Saver Rx: This new, economical plan includes low premiums, low copays and savings on generic drugs.

This new, economical plan includes low premiums, low copays and savings on generic drugs. Cigna Secure Rx: Available to serve customers with a low-income subsidy.

Available to serve customers with a low-income subsidy. Cigna Extra Rx: Provides a high level of coverage and savings on select insulins with copays as low as $0 at a preferred pharmacy.

All plans have $0 copay options for select medications purchased through preferred home delivery.

The AEP begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. Most plans purchased during AEP are effective Jan. 1, 2023. For more details about Cigna's Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug plans, please visit www.CignaMedicare.com .

All Cigna products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation. The Cigna name, logos, and other Cigna marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. Cigna contracts with Medicare to offer Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans and Part D PDPs in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Cigna depends on contract renewal.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com .

