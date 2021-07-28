CIGNEX Recognised as a Global leader for Drupal 9 Upgrade Services

LIVONIA, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, leading provider of Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions and services, has become a preferred partner for Drupal 9 development and upgrade services for enterprises across the globe.

Drupal 9 was released on June 3, 2020, and it represents a major next step in the growth of Drupal by building on what is already there in Drupal 8 and creating the groundwork for the future. With Drupal 8 EOL in November 2021, and Drupal 7 EOL in November 2022, there is no better time than now to upgrade to Drupal 9.

Whether upgrading from Drupal 7 or 8 to Drupal 9 or migrating entirely from another CMS to Drupal 9, CIGNEX's Drupal 9 migration and upgrade professionals have been doing it quickly and reliably while delivering all of Drupal 9's performance, features, and scalability to the CMS.

CIGNEX is an Acquia partner and has implemented over 100 projects on various versions of Drupal. They have a pool of certified Acquia and Drupal 9 experts who are making it easy for organizations to benefit from the features and scalability of Drupal 9 upgrade. Their platform expertise is enabling organizations migrate faster while minimizing risk.

"In order to deliver the best services to our clients, we have always stayed ahead of the curve," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX. "With business running on Digital channels, organizations can't afford downtime. With our capability in Drupal 9 & Acquia Cloud platforms, we can help enterprises rapidly migrate without affecting their business performance," he added.

CIGNEX is offering 8 hours of FREE consulting for Upgrade from Drupal 7/8 to 9, which can be availed by registering here.

