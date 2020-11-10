Unlike the first two events, this year's expo is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jinbao, the mascot of the expo, is seen wearing a giant blue mask. Anti-epidemic measures are implemented throughout the exhibition area, and people are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Medical Equipment & Health Care Products area, one of the six exhibition areas this year, has witnessed the greatest number of new product and service launches, with a record number of 340 exhibitors participating.

The area has also set up a 12,000-square-meter zone dedicated to public health and epidemic prevention, where over 98% of the world's industry leaders are showcasing their cutting-edge products, technologies, and services. Many are used or will be used in the global fight against COVID-19.

For example, Noah I, an imaging diagnosis solution developed by GE Healthcare, was once used at some temporary hospitals and designated treatment centers in Wuhan. It was then scaled up to be used on the frontlines of the global fight against COVID-19 in places like France and Turkey.

This year has been quite rough for many companies, yet their enthusiasm for the expo has not been dampened by the pandemic.

According to the organizers, US$72.62 billion worth of tentative deals were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services at this year's expo, up 2.1% over the previous year.

This year's event is very different from the previous two, but China's commitment to further opening up and international cooperation has not changed.

CIIE amid COVID-19

SOURCE China SCIO