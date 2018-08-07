Cimarex Energy Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Cimarex Energy Co.

19:50 ET

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE : XEC ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share.  The dividend is payable on November 30, 2018, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2018. 

Chairman and CEO Tom Jorden said, "We are pleased to announce this 12.5 percent increase in our dividend returning Cimarex to a pattern of growing our annual cash return to shareholders."

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin areas of the U.S.

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.

Related Links

http://www.cimarex.com

Also from this source

Aug 07, 2018, 16:17 ET Cimarex Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results...

Jul 05, 2018, 16:05 ET Cimarex Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cimarex Energy Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Cimarex Energy Co.

19:50 ET