Cimarex Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Cimarex Energy Co.

20:56 ET

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2018

  • Daily production averaged 218.6 MBOE; oil production averaged 63,909 barrels per day
  • 2018 capital guidance unchanged; targeting mid point
  • Fourth quarter oil production expected to average 73.0 - 78.0 MBbls per day

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported third quarter 2018 net income of $148.4 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to $91.4 million, or $0.96 per share, in the same period a year ago.  Third quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $189.6 million, or $1.99 per share, compared to third quarter 2017 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $103.6 million, or $1.09 per share1.  Net cash provided by operating activities was $453.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $251.0 million in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $388.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $283.9 million in the third quarter a year ago1.

On August 31, Cimarex closed on the previously announced transaction for the sale of its Ward County assets for $544.5 million.  Reported production volumes for the third quarter reflect this closing date.

Total company volumes for the quarter averaged 218.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day.  Oil production averaged 63,909 barrels (bbls) per day, up 13 percent from the same period a year ago (17 percent on a pro forma basis) and up four percent from second quarter 2018 levels (eight percent on a pro forma basis). Driven by the 80 wells expected to be brought on production in the second half of 2018 (including 46 wells brought on production in the third quarter) and pro forma for the sale of assets in Ward County, Texas, Cimarex continues to expect oil production growth of 21-23 percent year-over-year.  (See Pro Forma Production Reconciliation table below.)

Realized oil prices averaged $58.25 per barrel, up 31 percent from the $44.38 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2017.  Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.84 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) down 31 percent from the third quarter 2017 average of $2.65 per Mcf.  NGL prices averaged $25.72 per barrel, up 19 percent from the $21.63 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2017 and up 15 percent sequentially.  Realized prices for 2018 reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 (ASC 606).  See table below (Impact of ASC 606) for comparison of realized prices for 2018 for pre- and post-ASC 606.

Both oil and natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials.   Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing averaged $(14.34) per barrel in the quarter, compared to $(8.05) per barrel in the second quarter of 2018 and $(4.06) per barrel in the third quarter of 2017. Cimarex's average differential on its Permian natural gas production was $(1.25) per Mcf below Henry Hub in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $(0.29) per Mcf lower in the third quarter of 2017.   In the Mid-Continent region, realized gas prices were $(0.94) per Mcf below the Henry Hub index versus $(0.38) per Mcf below Henry Hub in the third quarter of 2017.

Cimarex invested $501 million in exploration and development (E&D) during the third quarter, of which $400 million is attributable to drilling and completion activities.  Third quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operations and cash on the balance sheet.  Total debt at September 30, 2018 consisted of $1.5 billion of long-term notes.  Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $864 million.  Debt was 33 percent of total capitalization2.

2018 Outlook
Fourth quarter 2018 production volumes are expected to average 238 - 247 MBOE per day with oil volumes estimated to average 73.0 - 78.0 MBbls per day, or 29 - 38 percent higher than the pro forma fourth quarter 2017 average. The total 2018 daily production volumes are now expected to average 218 - 221 MBOE per day with annual oil volumes estimated to average 66.0 - 67.2 MBbls per day.

On a pro forma basis (excluding Ward volumes entirely), Cimarex expects 2018 total production (MBOE per day) and oil production (barrels per day) to grow 17-18 percent and 21-23 percent over 2017 volumes.  See Pro Forma Production Reconciliation table below. 

Pro Forma Production Reconciliation

(excludes Ward volumes for all periods)

2018E

2017

% Growth

Daily Production (MBOE/d)

213

-

216

183.1

 17-18%

Daily Oil Production (MBbls/d)

62.6

-

63.8

51.8

 21-23%

Estimated 2018 exploration and development investment is  $1.6 – 1.7 billion, unchanged. from original guidance given in February.

Expenses per BOE of production for the fourth quarter of 2018 are estimated to be:

Production expense

$3.35 - 3.80

Transportation, processing and other expense*

2.40 - 3.00

DD&A and ARO accretion

7.00 - 7.60

General and administrative expense

1.10 - 1.40

Taxes other than income (% of oil and gas revenue)

  5.75 - 6.25%

*Reflects adoption of ASC 606 (see Impact of ASC 606 table below).

Operations Update
Cimarex invested $501 million in E&D during the third quarter, 74 percent in the Permian Basin and 26 percent in the Mid-Continent.  Cimarex brought 120 gross (46 net) wells on production during the quarter.  At September 30, 98 gross (41 net) wells were waiting on completion.  Cimarex currently is operating 16 drilling rigs.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Gross wells

Permian Basin

40

29

89

65

Mid-Continent

80

48

174

133

120

77

263

198

Net wells

Permian Basin

26

16

48

42

Mid-Continent

20

14

36

32

46

30

84

74

Permian Region
Production from the Permian region averaged 120,822 BOE per day in the third quarter, a 15 percent increase from third quarter 2017 (19 percent on a pro forma basis). Oil volumes averaged 49,001 barrels per day, a 12 percent increase from third quarter 2017 (17 percent on a pro forma basis).

Cimarex completed 40 gross (26 net) wells in the Permian region during the third quarter.  There were 45 gross (32 net) wells waiting on completion at September 30.

In Lea County, New Mexico, Cimarex is pleased to announce results from five new wells including the Red Hills Unit 17H, a long lateral Upper Wolfcamp well that had average peak 30-day initial production of 5,164 BOE (3,611 barrels of oil) per day.   Cimarex drilled three additional 10,000-foot lateral wells in the Red Hills area on the Vaca Draw 20-17 lease including one well in each of the Avalon, Leonard and Upper Wolfcamp formations (see company presentation for details).  A 5,000-foot lateral in the Third Bone Spring was brought on line in Northern Lea County that had a 30-day initial production rate of 2,638 BOE (2,165 barrels of oil) per day.

Cimarex currently is operating 12 drilling rigs and three completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region
Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 97,346 BOE per day for the third quarter, up 14 percent from third quarter 2017 and up ten percent sequentially.

During the third quarter, Cimarex completed 80 gross (20 net) wells in the Mid-Continent region including multi-well pads at the Steve-O Meramec development (six wells) and the Shelly (eight wells) and J.D. Hoppinscotch (four wells) spacing pilots in the Woodford formation in the Lone Rock area.  At the end of the quarter, 53 gross (9 net) wells were waiting on completion.  Cimarex currently is operating four drilling rigs and one completion crew in the region.

Production by Region
Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Permian Basin

Gas (MMcf)

239.4

217.9

239.3

212.9

Oil (Bbls)

49,001

43,735

49,211

43,544

NGL (Bbls)

31,919

24,659

29,863

23,771

Total Equivalent (BOE)

120,822

104,703

118,952

102,798

Mid-Continent

Gas (MMcf)

317.9

296.8

303.6

292.4

Oil (Bbls)

14,755

12,846

14,149

11,937

NGL (Bbls)

29,603

23,142

27,829

22,999

Total Equivalent (BOE)

97,346

85,451

92,569

83,676

Total Company

Gas (MMcf)

558.8

515.9

544.4

506.7

Oil (Bbls)

63,909

56,687

63,586

55,596

NGL (Bbls)

61,560

47,840

57,748

46,806

Total Equivalent (BOE)

218,595

190,518

212,069

186,858

AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018*

2017

2018*

2017

Permian Basin

Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.66

2.70

1.79

2.78

Oil ($ per Bbl)

55.16

44.14

58.24

45.33

NGL ($ per Bbl)

27.53

20.58

23.95

18.50

Mid-Continent

Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.97

2.61

2.01

2.85

Oil ($ per Bbl)

68.42

45.21

64.82

45.33

NGL ($ per Bbl)

23.75

22.75

21.77

21.70

Total Company

Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.84

2.65

1.92

2.82

Oil ($ per Bbl)

58.25

44.38

59.70

45.33

NGL ($ per Bbl)

25.72

21.63

22.90

20.07

*Realized prices for 2018 reflect the adoption of ASC 606. See Impact of ASC 606 table for a comparison of 2018 realized prices on a pre- and post-ASC 606 basis.

Other
The following table summarizes the company's current open hedge positions:

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Gas Collars:

PEPL(3)

Volume (MMBtu/d)

123,261

120,000

120,000

90,000

60,000

30,000

Wtd Avg Floor

$

2.09

$

2.05

$

2.05

$

1.93

$

1.93

$

1.97

$

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

2.43

$

2.42

$

2.42

$

2.34

$

2.42

$

2.51

$

El Paso Perm(3)

Volume (MMBtu/d)

86,630

80,000

80,000

60,000

30,000

10,000

Wtd Avg Floor

$

1.78

$

1.69

$

1.69

$

1.48

$

1.37

$

1.40

$

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

2.01

$

1.92

$

1.92

$

1.74

$

1.60

$

1.70

$

Waha (3)

Volume (MMBtu/d)

26,630

30,000

30,000

30,000

30,000

20,000

Wtd Avg Floor

$

1.38

$

1.38

$

1.38

$

1.38

$

1.38

$

1.40

$

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

1.67

$

1.67

$

1.67

$

1.67

$

1.67

$

1.73

$

Oil Collars:

WTI(4)

Volume (Bbl/d)

37,000

31,000

31,000

24,000

16,000

8,000

Wtd Avg Floor

$

52.97

$

53.94

$

53.94

$

55.67

$

58.50

$

60.00

$

Wtd Avg Ceiling

$

64.79

$

66.88

$

66.88

$

70.03

$

71.94

$

75.85

$

Oil Basis Swaps:

WTI Midland(5)

Volume (Bbl/d)

29,000

29,000

29,000

24,000

16,000

7,000

7,000

Weighted Avg Differential

$

(5.01)

$

(5.46)

$

(5.46)

$

(6.50)

$

(7.79)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.40)

Conference call and webcast
Cimarex will host a conference call tomorrow, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. MT). The call will be webcast and accessible on the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com. To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216).

A replay will be available on the company's website.

Investor Presentation
For more details on Cimarex's third quarter 2018 results, please refer to the company's investor presentation available at www.cimarex.com.

About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the "2018 Outlook" contains projections for certain 2018 operational and financial metrics.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties.  Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; derivative and hedging activities; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

1

Adjusted net income and adjusted cash flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures.  See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts. 

2

Debt to total capitalization is calculated by dividing long-term debt by long-term debt plus stockholders' equity. 

3

PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.

4

WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

5

Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

The following reconciles net income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net income

$

148,354

$

91,399

$

475,669

$

319,633

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on open derivative positions

53,507

19,085

51,128

(53,003)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

28,169

Tax impact

(12,253)

(6,851)

(11,810)

9,213

Adjusted net income

$

189,608

$

103,633

$

514,987

$

304,012

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.56

$

0.96

$

5.00

$

3.36

Adjusted diluted earnings per share*

$

1.99

$

1.09

$

5.39

$

3.19

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

Adjusted diluted**

95,512

95,320

95,472

95,222

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:

a)    Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.

b)    Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.

* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.

** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

453,474

$

251,005

$

1,157,813

$

755,805

Change in operating assets and liabilities

(64,792)

32,901

(52,386)

72,728

Adjusted cash flow from operations

$

388,682

$

283,906

$

1,105,427

$

828,533

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted cash flow from operations as a means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors for the same reason, and that it is also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

IMPACT OF ASC 606

Effective January 1, 2018, Cimarex adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606").  Application of ASC 606 has no impact on our net income or cash flows from operations; however, certain costs classified as Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses in the statement of operations under prior accounting standards are now reflected as deductions from revenue under ASC 606.  The following tables present certain Pre- and Post-ASC 606 amounts:

REVENUES

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

Pre-ASC 606
Adoption

Post-ASC 606
Adoption

As Reported

(in thousands)

Oil sales

$

342,495

$

342,495

$

231,441

Gas sales

$

98,321

$

94,433

$

125,707

NGL sales

$

151,648

$

145,654

$

95,191

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

Pre-ASC 606
Adoption

Post-ASC 606
Adoption

As Reported

(in thousands)

Oil sales

$

1,036,402

$

1,036,402

$

687,960

Gas sales

$

295,725

$

284,941

$

390,126

NGL sales

$

382,387

$

361,066

$

256,503

AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

Pre-ASC 606
Adoption

Post-ASC 606
Adoption

As Reported

Permian Basin

Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.78

1.66

2.70

Oil ($ per Bbl)

55.16

55.16

44.14

NGL ($ per Bbl)

29.08

27.53

20.58

Mid-Continent

Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.01

1.97

2.61

Oil ($ per Bbl)

68.42

68.42

45.21

NGL ($ per Bbl)

24.28

23.75

22.75

Total Company

Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.91

1.84

2.65

Oil ($ per Bbl)

58.25

58.25

44.38

NGL ($ per Bbl)

26.78

25.72

21.63

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

Pre-ASC 606
Adoption

Post-ASC 606
Adoption

As Reported

Permian Basin

Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.90

1.79

2.78

Oil ($ per Bbl)

58.24

58.24

45.33

NGL ($ per Bbl)

25.59

23.95

18.50

Mid-Continent

Gas ($ per Mcf)

2.05

2.01

2.85

Oil ($ per Bbl)

64.82

64.82

45.33

NGL ($ per Bbl)

22.82

21.77

21.70

Total Company

Gas ($ per Mcf)

1.99

1.92

2.82

Oil ($ per Bbl)

59.70

59.70

45.33

NGL ($ per Bbl)

24.26

22.90

20.07

TRANSPORTATION, PROCESSING, AND OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

Pre-ASC 606
Adoption

Post-ASC 606
Adoption

As Reported

(in thousands, except per BOE)

Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses

$

59,602

$

49,720

$

58,387

Per BOE

$

2.96

$

2.47

$

3.33

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

Pre-ASC 606
Adoption

Post-ASC 606
Adoption

As Reported

(in thousands, except per BOE)

Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses

$

178,923

$

146,818

$

172,034

Per BOE

$

3.09

$

2.54

$

3.37

OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in thousands)

Acquisitions:

Proved

$

$

$

62

$

260

Unproved

10,015

438

12,251

4,263

10,015

438

12,313

4,523

Exploration and development:

Land and seismic

$

55,603

$

12,872

$

76,027

$

123,359

Exploration and development

445,429

322,651

1,113,898

813,693

501,032

335,523

1,189,925

937,052

Property sales:

Proved

$

(527,650)

$

1,807

$

(557,191)

$

(85)

Unproved

(12,022)

(780)

(17,323)

(8,051)

(539,672)

1,027

(574,514)

(8,136)

$

(28,625)

$

336,988

$

627,724

$

933,439

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in thousands, except per share information)

Revenues:

Oil sales

$

342,495

$

231,441

$

1,036,402

$

687,960

Gas and NGL sales

240,087

220,898

646,007

646,629

Gas gathering and other

8,906

11,342

32,487

32,720

591,488

463,681

1,714,896

1,367,309

Costs and expenses:

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

138,195

112,893

417,555

319,173

Production

76,272

65,410

226,758

190,409

Transportation, processing, and other operating

49,720

58,387

146,818

172,034

Gas gathering and other

10,569

8,856

29,859

25,930

Taxes other than income

28,431

24,314

86,549

63,104

General and administrative

21,148

21,039

64,208

58,835

Stock compensation

6,437

7,038

16,262

19,619

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

54,006

16,109

71,546

(50,261)

Other operating expense, net

10,015

95

15,470

977

394,793

314,141

1,075,025

799,820

Operating income

196,695

149,540

639,871

567,489

Other (income) and expense:

Interest expense

17,159

16,838

50,837

57,985

Capitalized interest

(5,457)

(5,373)

(15,117)

(17,456)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

28,169

Other, net

(7,544)

(4,563)

(14,716)

(9,004)

Income before income tax

192,537

142,638

618,867

507,795

Income tax expense

44,183

51,239

143,198

188,162

Net income

$

148,354

$

91,399

$

475,669

$

319,633

Earnings per share to common stockholders:

Basic

$

1.56

$

0.96

$

5.00

$

3.36

Diluted

$

1.56

$

0.96

$

5.00

$

3.36

Dividends declared per share

$

0.18

$

0.08

$

0.50

$

0.24

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

93,845

93,501

93,758

93,431

Diluted

93,867

93,531

93,788

93,465

Comprehensive income:

Net income

$

148,354

$

91,399

$

475,669

$

319,633

Other comprehensive income:

Change in fair value of investments, net of tax

539

234

541

860

Total comprehensive income

$

148,893

$

91,633

$

476,210

$

320,493

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

148,354

$

91,399

$

475,669

$

319,633

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

138,195

112,893

417,555

319,173

Deferred income taxes

43,083

51,239

142,815

188,168

Stock compensation

6,437

7,038

16,262

19,619

Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

54,006

16,109

71,546

(50,261)

Settlements on derivative instruments

(499)

2,975

(20,418)

(2,742)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

28,169

Changes in non-current assets and liabilities

(1,957)

1,068

(1,244)

2,144

Other, net

1,063

1,185

3,242

4,630

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(26,784)

(67,776)

(11,772)

(128,921)

Other current assets

2,535

(8,268)

4,421

(19,372)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

89,041

43,143

59,737

75,565

Net cash provided by operating activities

453,474

251,005

1,157,813

755,805

Cash flows from investing activities:

Oil and gas capital expenditures

(500,677)

(319,777)

(1,151,484)

(901,949)

Sales of oil and gas assets

538,525

(1,027)

573,367

8,136

Sales of other assets

465

116

990

510

Other capital expenditures

(18,925)

(13,123)

(75,037)

(31,332)

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

19,388

(333,811)

(652,164)

(924,635)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Borrowings of long-term debt

748,110

Repayments of long-term debt

(750,000)

Call premium, financing, and underwriting fees

(159)

(29,194)

Dividends paid

(15,237)

(7,590)

(38,038)

(22,743)

Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of equity-classified stock awards

(5,464)

(6,422)

(6,410)

(7,637)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

962

190

2,211

226

Net cash used by financing activities

(19,739)

(13,981)

(42,237)

(61,238)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

453,123

(96,787)

463,412

(230,068)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

410,823

519,595

400,534

652,876

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

863,946

$

422,808

$

863,946

$

422,808

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets

(in thousands, except share and
per share information)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

863,946

$

400,534

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

471,423

460,174

Oil and gas well equipment and supplies

55,546

49,722

Derivative instruments

31,176

15,151

Other current assets

5,624

10,054

Total current assets

1,427,715

935,635

Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting:

Proved properties

18,047,645

17,513,460

Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized

564,982

476,903

18,612,627

17,990,363

Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment

(15,124,111)

(14,748,833)

Net oil and gas properties

3,488,516

3,241,530

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $324,270 and $290,114, respectively

244,125

210,922

Goodwill

620,232

620,232

Derivative instruments

154

2,086

Other assets

37,693

32,234

$

5,818,435

$

5,042,639

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

141,426

$

98,386

Accrued liabilities

412,747

351,849

Derivative instruments

97,480

42,066

Revenue payable

193,692

187,273

Total current liabilities

845,345

679,574

Long-term debt:

Principal

1,500,000

1,500,000

Less – unamortized debt issuance costs and discount

(11,853)

(13,080)

Long-term debt, net

1,488,147

1,486,920

Deferred income taxes

244,592

101,618

Derivative instruments

14,076

4,268

Other liabilities

200,453

201,981

Total liabilities

2,792,613

2,474,361

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 95,602,550 and 95,437,434 shares issued, respectively

956

954

Additional paid-in capital

2,778,203

2,764,384

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

243,923

(199,259)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,740

2,199

Total stockholders' equity

3,025,822

2,568,278

$

5,818,435

$

5,042,639

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.

