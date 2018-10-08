Cimarex Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Daily production averaged 218.6 MBOE; oil production averaged 63,909 barrels per day

2018 capital guidance unchanged; targeting mid point

Fourth quarter oil production expected to average 73.0 - 78.0 MBbls per day

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported third quarter 2018 net income of $148.4 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to $91.4 million, or $0.96 per share, in the same period a year ago. Third quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $189.6 million, or $1.99 per share, compared to third quarter 2017 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $103.6 million, or $1.09 per share1. Net cash provided by operating activities was $453.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $251.0 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $388.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $283.9 million in the third quarter a year ago1.

On August 31, Cimarex closed on the previously announced transaction for the sale of its Ward County assets for $544.5 million. Reported production volumes for the third quarter reflect this closing date.

Total company volumes for the quarter averaged 218.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day. Oil production averaged 63,909 barrels (bbls) per day, up 13 percent from the same period a year ago (17 percent on a pro forma basis) and up four percent from second quarter 2018 levels (eight percent on a pro forma basis). Driven by the 80 wells expected to be brought on production in the second half of 2018 (including 46 wells brought on production in the third quarter) and pro forma for the sale of assets in Ward County, Texas, Cimarex continues to expect oil production growth of 21-23 percent year-over-year. (See Pro Forma Production Reconciliation table below.)

Realized oil prices averaged $58.25 per barrel, up 31 percent from the $44.38 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2017. Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.84 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) down 31 percent from the third quarter 2017 average of $2.65 per Mcf. NGL prices averaged $25.72 per barrel, up 19 percent from the $21.63 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2017 and up 15 percent sequentially. Realized prices for 2018 reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 (ASC 606). See table below (Impact of ASC 606) for comparison of realized prices for 2018 for pre- and post-ASC 606.

Both oil and natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials. Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing averaged $(14.34) per barrel in the quarter, compared to $(8.05) per barrel in the second quarter of 2018 and $(4.06) per barrel in the third quarter of 2017. Cimarex's average differential on its Permian natural gas production was $(1.25) per Mcf below Henry Hub in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $(0.29) per Mcf lower in the third quarter of 2017. In the Mid-Continent region, realized gas prices were $(0.94) per Mcf below the Henry Hub index versus $(0.38) per Mcf below Henry Hub in the third quarter of 2017.

Cimarex invested $501 million in exploration and development (E&D) during the third quarter, of which $400 million is attributable to drilling and completion activities. Third quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operations and cash on the balance sheet. Total debt at September 30, 2018 consisted of $1.5 billion of long-term notes. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $864 million. Debt was 33 percent of total capitalization2.

2018 Outlook

Fourth quarter 2018 production volumes are expected to average 238 - 247 MBOE per day with oil volumes estimated to average 73.0 - 78.0 MBbls per day, or 29 - 38 percent higher than the pro forma fourth quarter 2017 average. The total 2018 daily production volumes are now expected to average 218 - 221 MBOE per day with annual oil volumes estimated to average 66.0 - 67.2 MBbls per day.

On a pro forma basis (excluding Ward volumes entirely), Cimarex expects 2018 total production (MBOE per day) and oil production (barrels per day) to grow 17-18 percent and 21-23 percent over 2017 volumes. See Pro Forma Production Reconciliation table below.

Pro Forma Production Reconciliation (excludes Ward volumes for all periods) 2018E 2017 % Growth Daily Production (MBOE/d) 213 - 216 183.1 17-18% Daily Oil Production (MBbls/d) 62.6 - 63.8 51.8 21-23%

Estimated 2018 exploration and development investment is $1.6 – 1.7 billion, unchanged. from original guidance given in February.

Expenses per BOE of production for the fourth quarter of 2018 are estimated to be:

Production expense $3.35 - 3.80 Transportation, processing and other expense* 2.40 - 3.00 DD&A and ARO accretion 7.00 - 7.60 General and administrative expense 1.10 - 1.40 Taxes other than income (% of oil and gas revenue) 5.75 - 6.25% *Reflects adoption of ASC 606 (see Impact of ASC 606 table below).

Operations Update

Cimarex invested $501 million in E&D during the third quarter, 74 percent in the Permian Basin and 26 percent in the Mid-Continent. Cimarex brought 120 gross (46 net) wells on production during the quarter. At September 30, 98 gross (41 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex currently is operating 16 drilling rigs.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross wells Permian Basin 40 29 89 65 Mid-Continent 80 48 174 133 120 77 263 198 Net wells Permian Basin 26 16 48 42 Mid-Continent 20 14 36 32 46 30 84 74

Permian Region

Production from the Permian region averaged 120,822 BOE per day in the third quarter, a 15 percent increase from third quarter 2017 (19 percent on a pro forma basis). Oil volumes averaged 49,001 barrels per day, a 12 percent increase from third quarter 2017 (17 percent on a pro forma basis).

Cimarex completed 40 gross (26 net) wells in the Permian region during the third quarter. There were 45 gross (32 net) wells waiting on completion at September 30.

In Lea County, New Mexico, Cimarex is pleased to announce results from five new wells including the Red Hills Unit 17H, a long lateral Upper Wolfcamp well that had average peak 30-day initial production of 5,164 BOE (3,611 barrels of oil) per day. Cimarex drilled three additional 10,000-foot lateral wells in the Red Hills area on the Vaca Draw 20-17 lease including one well in each of the Avalon, Leonard and Upper Wolfcamp formations (see company presentation for details). A 5,000-foot lateral in the Third Bone Spring was brought on line in Northern Lea County that had a 30-day initial production rate of 2,638 BOE (2,165 barrels of oil) per day.

Cimarex currently is operating 12 drilling rigs and three completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region

Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 97,346 BOE per day for the third quarter, up 14 percent from third quarter 2017 and up ten percent sequentially.

During the third quarter, Cimarex completed 80 gross (20 net) wells in the Mid-Continent region including multi-well pads at the Steve-O Meramec development (six wells) and the Shelly (eight wells) and J.D. Hoppinscotch (four wells) spacing pilots in the Woodford formation in the Lone Rock area. At the end of the quarter, 53 gross (9 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex currently is operating four drilling rigs and one completion crew in the region.

Production by Region

Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Permian Basin Gas (MMcf) 239.4 217.9 239.3 212.9 Oil (Bbls) 49,001 43,735 49,211 43,544 NGL (Bbls) 31,919 24,659 29,863 23,771 Total Equivalent (BOE) 120,822 104,703 118,952 102,798 Mid-Continent Gas (MMcf) 317.9 296.8 303.6 292.4 Oil (Bbls) 14,755 12,846 14,149 11,937 NGL (Bbls) 29,603 23,142 27,829 22,999 Total Equivalent (BOE) 97,346 85,451 92,569 83,676 Total Company Gas (MMcf) 558.8 515.9 544.4 506.7 Oil (Bbls) 63,909 56,687 63,586 55,596 NGL (Bbls) 61,560 47,840 57,748 46,806 Total Equivalent (BOE) 218,595 190,518 212,069 186,858

AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018* 2017 2018* 2017 Permian Basin Gas ($ per Mcf) 1.66 2.70 1.79 2.78 Oil ($ per Bbl) 55.16 44.14 58.24 45.33 NGL ($ per Bbl) 27.53 20.58 23.95 18.50 Mid-Continent Gas ($ per Mcf) 1.97 2.61 2.01 2.85 Oil ($ per Bbl) 68.42 45.21 64.82 45.33 NGL ($ per Bbl) 23.75 22.75 21.77 21.70 Total Company Gas ($ per Mcf) 1.84 2.65 1.92 2.82 Oil ($ per Bbl) 58.25 44.38 59.70 45.33 NGL ($ per Bbl) 25.72 21.63 22.90 20.07

*Realized prices for 2018 reflect the adoption of ASC 606. See Impact of ASC 606 table for a comparison of 2018 realized prices on a pre- and post-ASC 606 basis.

Other

The following table summarizes the company's current open hedge positions:

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Gas Collars: PEPL (3) Volume (MMBtu/d) 123,261 120,000 120,000 90,000 60,000 30,000 — Wtd Avg Floor $ 2.09 $ 2.05 $ 2.05 $ 1.93 $ 1.93 $ 1.97 $ — Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 2.43 $ 2.42 $ 2.42 $ 2.34 $ 2.42 $ 2.51 $ — El Paso Perm (3) Volume (MMBtu/d) 86,630 80,000 80,000 60,000 30,000 10,000 — Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.78 $ 1.69 $ 1.69 $ 1.48 $ 1.37 $ 1.40 $ — Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 2.01 $ 1.92 $ 1.92 $ 1.74 $ 1.60 $ 1.70 $ — Waha (3) Volume (MMBtu/d) 26,630 30,000 30,000 30,000 30,000 20,000 — Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.40 $ — Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 1.67 $ 1.67 $ 1.67 $ 1.67 $ 1.67 $ 1.73 $ — Oil Collars: WTI (4) Volume (Bbl/d) 37,000 31,000 31,000 24,000 16,000 8,000 — Wtd Avg Floor $ 52.97 $ 53.94 $ 53.94 $ 55.67 $ 58.50 $ 60.00 $ — Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 64.79 $ 66.88 $ 66.88 $ 70.03 $ 71.94 $ 75.85 $ — Oil Basis Swaps: WTI Midland (5) Volume (Bbl/d) 29,000 29,000 29,000 24,000 16,000 7,000 7,000 Weighted Avg Differential $ (5.01) $ (5.46) $ (5.46) $ (6.50) $ (7.79) $ (0.40) $ (0.40)

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the "2018 Outlook" contains projections for certain 2018 operational and financial metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; derivative and hedging activities; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted cash flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts. 2 Debt to total capitalization is calculated by dividing long-term debt by long-term debt plus stockholders' equity. 3 PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC. 4 WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange. 5 Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

The following reconciles net income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 148,354 $ 91,399 $ 475,669 $ 319,633 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on open derivative positions 53,507 19,085 51,128 (53,003) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 28,169 Tax impact (12,253) (6,851) (11,810) 9,213 Adjusted net income $ 189,608 $ 103,633 $ 514,987 $ 304,012 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 0.96 $ 5.00 $ 3.36 Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 1.99 $ 1.09 $ 5.39 $ 3.19 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Adjusted diluted** 95,512 95,320 95,472 95,222

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:

a) Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.

b) Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.

* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.

** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 453,474 $ 251,005 $ 1,157,813 $ 755,805 Change in operating assets and liabilities (64,792) 32,901 (52,386) 72,728 Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 388,682 $ 283,906 $ 1,105,427 $ 828,533

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted cash flow from operations as a means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors for the same reason, and that it is also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

IMPACT OF ASC 606

Effective January 1, 2018, Cimarex adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Codification 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). Application of ASC 606 has no impact on our net income or cash flows from operations; however, certain costs classified as Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses in the statement of operations under prior accounting standards are now reflected as deductions from revenue under ASC 606. The following tables present certain Pre- and Post-ASC 606 amounts:

REVENUES Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Pre-ASC 606

Adoption Post-ASC 606

Adoption As Reported (in thousands) Oil sales $ 342,495 $ 342,495 $ 231,441 Gas sales $ 98,321 $ 94,433 $ 125,707 NGL sales $ 151,648 $ 145,654 $ 95,191 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Pre-ASC 606

Adoption Post-ASC 606

Adoption As Reported (in thousands) Oil sales $ 1,036,402 $ 1,036,402 $ 687,960 Gas sales $ 295,725 $ 284,941 $ 390,126 NGL sales $ 382,387 $ 361,066 $ 256,503

AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Pre-ASC 606

Adoption Post-ASC 606

Adoption As Reported Permian Basin Gas ($ per Mcf) 1.78 1.66 2.70 Oil ($ per Bbl) 55.16 55.16 44.14 NGL ($ per Bbl) 29.08 27.53 20.58 Mid-Continent Gas ($ per Mcf) 2.01 1.97 2.61 Oil ($ per Bbl) 68.42 68.42 45.21 NGL ($ per Bbl) 24.28 23.75 22.75 Total Company Gas ($ per Mcf) 1.91 1.84 2.65 Oil ($ per Bbl) 58.25 58.25 44.38 NGL ($ per Bbl) 26.78 25.72 21.63 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Pre-ASC 606

Adoption Post-ASC 606

Adoption As Reported Permian Basin Gas ($ per Mcf) 1.90 1.79 2.78 Oil ($ per Bbl) 58.24 58.24 45.33 NGL ($ per Bbl) 25.59 23.95 18.50 Mid-Continent Gas ($ per Mcf) 2.05 2.01 2.85 Oil ($ per Bbl) 64.82 64.82 45.33 NGL ($ per Bbl) 22.82 21.77 21.70 Total Company Gas ($ per Mcf) 1.99 1.92 2.82 Oil ($ per Bbl) 59.70 59.70 45.33 NGL ($ per Bbl) 24.26 22.90 20.07

TRANSPORTATION, PROCESSING, AND OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Pre-ASC 606

Adoption Post-ASC 606

Adoption As Reported (in thousands, except per BOE) Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses $ 59,602 $ 49,720 $ 58,387 Per BOE $ 2.96 $ 2.47 $ 3.33 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Pre-ASC 606

Adoption Post-ASC 606

Adoption As Reported (in thousands, except per BOE) Transportation, processing, and other operating expenses $ 178,923 $ 146,818 $ 172,034 Per BOE $ 3.09 $ 2.54 $ 3.37

OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands) Acquisitions: Proved $ — $ — $ 62 $ 260 Unproved 10,015 438 12,251 4,263 10,015 438 12,313 4,523 Exploration and development: Land and seismic $ 55,603 $ 12,872 $ 76,027 $ 123,359 Exploration and development 445,429 322,651 1,113,898 813,693 501,032 335,523 1,189,925 937,052 Property sales: Proved $ (527,650) $ 1,807 $ (557,191) $ (85) Unproved (12,022) (780) (17,323) (8,051) (539,672) 1,027 (574,514) (8,136) $ (28,625) $ 336,988 $ 627,724 $ 933,439

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share information) Revenues: Oil sales $ 342,495 $ 231,441 $ 1,036,402 $ 687,960 Gas and NGL sales 240,087 220,898 646,007 646,629 Gas gathering and other 8,906 11,342 32,487 32,720 591,488 463,681 1,714,896 1,367,309 Costs and expenses: Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 138,195 112,893 417,555 319,173 Production 76,272 65,410 226,758 190,409 Transportation, processing, and other operating 49,720 58,387 146,818 172,034 Gas gathering and other 10,569 8,856 29,859 25,930 Taxes other than income 28,431 24,314 86,549 63,104 General and administrative 21,148 21,039 64,208 58,835 Stock compensation 6,437 7,038 16,262 19,619 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 54,006 16,109 71,546 (50,261) Other operating expense, net 10,015 95 15,470 977 394,793 314,141 1,075,025 799,820 Operating income 196,695 149,540 639,871 567,489 Other (income) and expense: Interest expense 17,159 16,838 50,837 57,985 Capitalized interest (5,457) (5,373) (15,117) (17,456) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 28,169 Other, net (7,544) (4,563) (14,716) (9,004) Income before income tax 192,537 142,638 618,867 507,795 Income tax expense 44,183 51,239 143,198 188,162 Net income $ 148,354 $ 91,399 $ 475,669 $ 319,633 Earnings per share to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.56 $ 0.96 $ 5.00 $ 3.36 Diluted $ 1.56 $ 0.96 $ 5.00 $ 3.36 Dividends declared per share $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.50 $ 0.24 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 93,845 93,501 93,758 93,431 Diluted 93,867 93,531 93,788 93,465 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 148,354 $ 91,399 $ 475,669 $ 319,633 Other comprehensive income: Change in fair value of investments, net of tax 539 234 541 860 Total comprehensive income $ 148,893 $ 91,633 $ 476,210 $ 320,493

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 148,354 $ 91,399 $ 475,669 $ 319,633 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 138,195 112,893 417,555 319,173 Deferred income taxes 43,083 51,239 142,815 188,168 Stock compensation 6,437 7,038 16,262 19,619 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 54,006 16,109 71,546 (50,261) Settlements on derivative instruments (499) 2,975 (20,418) (2,742) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 28,169 Changes in non-current assets and liabilities (1,957) 1,068 (1,244) 2,144 Other, net 1,063 1,185 3,242 4,630 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,784) (67,776) (11,772) (128,921) Other current assets 2,535 (8,268) 4,421 (19,372) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 89,041 43,143 59,737 75,565 Net cash provided by operating activities 453,474 251,005 1,157,813 755,805 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and gas capital expenditures (500,677) (319,777) (1,151,484) (901,949) Sales of oil and gas assets 538,525 (1,027) 573,367 8,136 Sales of other assets 465 116 990 510 Other capital expenditures (18,925) (13,123) (75,037) (31,332) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 19,388 (333,811) (652,164) (924,635) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of long-term debt — — — 748,110 Repayments of long-term debt — — — (750,000) Call premium, financing, and underwriting fees — (159) — (29,194) Dividends paid (15,237) (7,590) (38,038) (22,743) Employee withholding taxes paid upon the net settlement of equity-classified stock awards (5,464) (6,422) (6,410) (7,637) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 962 190 2,211 226 Net cash used by financing activities (19,739) (13,981) (42,237) (61,238) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 453,123 (96,787) 463,412 (230,068) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 410,823 519,595 400,534 652,876 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 863,946 $ 422,808 $ 863,946 $ 422,808

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets (in thousands, except share and

per share information) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 863,946 $ 400,534 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 471,423 460,174 Oil and gas well equipment and supplies 55,546 49,722 Derivative instruments 31,176 15,151 Other current assets 5,624 10,054 Total current assets 1,427,715 935,635 Oil and gas properties at cost, using the full cost method of accounting: Proved properties 18,047,645 17,513,460 Unproved properties and properties under development, not being amortized 564,982 476,903 18,612,627 17,990,363 Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment (15,124,111) (14,748,833) Net oil and gas properties 3,488,516 3,241,530 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $324,270 and $290,114, respectively 244,125 210,922 Goodwill 620,232 620,232 Derivative instruments 154 2,086 Other assets 37,693 32,234 $ 5,818,435 $ 5,042,639 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 141,426 $ 98,386 Accrued liabilities 412,747 351,849 Derivative instruments 97,480 42,066 Revenue payable 193,692 187,273 Total current liabilities 845,345 679,574 Long-term debt: Principal 1,500,000 1,500,000 Less – unamortized debt issuance costs and discount (11,853) (13,080) Long-term debt, net 1,488,147 1,486,920 Deferred income taxes 244,592 101,618 Derivative instruments 14,076 4,268 Other liabilities 200,453 201,981 Total liabilities 2,792,613 2,474,361 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 95,602,550 and 95,437,434 shares issued, respectively 956 954 Additional paid-in capital 2,778,203 2,764,384 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 243,923 (199,259) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,740 2,199 Total stockholders' equity 3,025,822 2,568,278 $ 5,818,435 $ 5,042,639

