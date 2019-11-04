Cimarex Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oil production averaged 89.7 MBbls/d; up 8% sequentially

2019 Exploration & Development capital guidance range lowered to $1.3 - 1.4 billion

Reduced per unit production expense 12% year-over-year

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $40.5 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $148.4 million, or $1.56 per share, in the same period a year ago. Third quarter 2019 results were negatively impacted by a non-cash charge related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Third quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $92.9 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to third quarter 2018 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $189.6 million, or $1.99 per share1. Net cash provided by operating activities was $320.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $453.5 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $360.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $388.7 million in the third quarter a year ago1.

Oil production averaged 89.7 thousand barrels (MBbls) per day, up 40 percent from the same period a year ago and up eight percent sequentially. Total company production volumes for the quarter averaged 287.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) per day.

Realized product prices were down in the third quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Realized oil prices averaged $52.71 per barrel, down 10 percent from the $58.25 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2018. Realized natural gas prices averaged $0.88 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), down 52 percent from the third quarter 2018 average of $1.84 per Mcf but up 76 percent sequentially. NGL prices averaged $10.80 per barrel, down 58 percent from the $25.72 per barrel received in the third quarter of 2018. See footnotes to the Average Realized Prices by Region table below for ASC 606 impact on realized prices.

Natural gas prices were negatively impacted by local price differentials. Cimarex's average differential to Henry Hub on its Permian natural gas production was $1.83 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.25 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2018 and $3.10 in the second quarter of 2019. In the Mid-Continent region, the company's average differential to Henry Hub was $0.66 per Mcf versus $0.94 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2018 and $0.86 in the second quarter of 2019. Our realized Permian oil differential to WTI Cushing improved and averaged $3.76 per barrel in the quarter, compared to $14.34 per barrel in the third quarter of 2018 and $5.80 per barrel in the second quarter of 2019.

Production expense averaged $3.34 per BOE for the third quarter, down 12 percent compared to the same period a year ago and down five percent sequentially.

Cimarex invested $296 million in exploration and development (E&D) during the third quarter, of which $221 million is attributable to drilling and completion activities. Cimarex invested $19 million in midstream assets during the quarter. Third quarter investments were funded with cash flow from operating activities. Total debt at September 30, 2019 consisted of $2.0 billion of long-term notes. Cimarex had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $24 million. Debt was 35 percent of total capitalization2.

Outlook

Fourth quarter 2019 production volumes are expected to average 272 - 292 MBOE per day. Oil volumes are estimated to average 86.0 - 92.0 MBbls per day in the fourth quarter, essentially flat sequentially at the midpoint, with Permian growth expected to outpace total company growth. Total 2019 daily annual oil volumes are estimated to average 84.5 - 86.5 MBbls per day with total production volumes expected to average 274 - 278 MBOE per day, up three percent at the midpoint from previous guidance due primarily to higher than expected NGL recoveries.

Estimated 2019 exploration and development investment is $1.30 – 1.40 billion, down four percent at the midpoint from guidance given in February. Midstream investments are estimated to total approximately $70 million in 2019.

Expenses per BOE of production for 2019 are estimated to be:



Production expense $3.30 - 3.55

Transportation, processing and other expense 1.80 - 2.20

DD&A and ARO accretion 7.75 - 8.75

General and administrative expense 0.95 - 1.10

Taxes other than income (% of oil and gas revenue) 6.0 - 7.0%

Cimarex Chairman and CEO, Tom Jorden, said, "We have seen strong execution in 2019, which we expect to continue into 2020. Our initial planning indicates that we will generate meaningful free cash flow in 2020 using a flat $50 per barrel WTI price and NYMEX gas price of $2.50 per Mcf, adjusted for basis differentials."

Operations Update

Cimarex invested $296 million in E&D during the third quarter, 84 percent in the Permian Basin and 16 percent in the Mid-Continent. Cimarex brought 96 gross (21 net) wells on production during the quarter. At September 30, 79 gross (34 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex currently is operating eight drilling rigs.

WELLS BROUGHT ON PRODUCTION BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Gross wells















Permian Basin

44



33



100



82

Mid-Continent

52



82



144



176





96



115



244



258

Net wells















Permian Basin

16



24



53



46

Mid-Continent

5



20



16



36





21



44



69



82



Permian Region

Production from the Permian region averaged 198.6 MBOE per day in the third quarter, a 64 percent increase from third quarter 2018. Oil volumes averaged 74.8 MBbls per day, a 53 percent increase from third quarter 2018 and up six percent sequentially.

Cimarex brought 44 gross (16 net) wells on production in the Permian region during the third quarter. There were 43 gross (32 net) wells waiting on completion at September 30. Cimarex currently is operating eight drilling rigs and two completion crews in the region.

Mid-Continent Region

Production from the Mid-Continent averaged 88.1 MBOE per day for the third quarter, down 10 percent from third quarter 2018 and up three percent sequentially.

During the third quarter, Cimarex brought 52 gross (5 net) wells on production in the Mid-Continent region. At the end of the quarter, 36 gross (2 net) wells were waiting on completion. Cimarex is not currently operating a drilling rig or completion crew in the Mid-Continent.

Cimarex's average daily production and commodity price by region is summarized below:

DAILY PRODUCTION BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Permian Basin















Gas (MMcf)

422.9



239.4



381.2



239.3

Oil (Bbls)

74,819



49,001



70,188



49,211

NGL (Bbls)

53,311



31,919



51,492



29,863

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

198.6



120.8



185.2



119.0



















Mid-Continent















Gas (MMcf)

293.7



317.9



292.1



303.6

Oil (Bbls)

14,788



14,755



13,880



14,149

NGL (Bbls)

24,338



29,603



25,480



27,829

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

88.1



97.3



88.0



92.6



















Total Company















Gas (MMcf)

718.0



558.8



674.6



544.4

Oil (Bbls)

89,731



63,909



84,230



63,586

NGL (Bbls)

77,693



61,560



77,021



57,748

Total Equivalent (MBOE)

287.1



218.6



273.7



212.1



AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE BY REGION





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Permian Basin















Gas ($ per Mcf) (1)

0.40



1.66



0.36



1.79

Oil ($ per Bbl)

52.69



55.16



51.70



58.24

NGL ($ per Bbl) (2)

9.94



27.53



12.40



23.95



















Mid-Continent















Gas ($ per Mcf) (3)

1.57



1.97



2.01



2.01

Oil ($ per Bbl)

52.73



68.42



53.55



64.82

NGL ($ per Bbl) (4)

12.69



23.75



15.28



21.77



















Total Company















Gas ($ per Mcf) (5)

0.88



1.84



1.08



1.92

Oil ($ per Bbl)

52.71



58.25



52.02



59.70

NGL ($ per Bbl) (6)

10.80



25.72



13.36



22.90













(1) The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.41 per Mcf, $0.12 per Mcf, $0.37 per Mcf, and $0.11 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(2) The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $1.88 per barrel, $1.55 per barrel, $1.82 per barrel, and $1.64 per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(3) The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.04 per Mcf, $0.04 per Mcf, $0.05 per Mcf, and $0.04 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(4) The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.29 per barrel, $0.53 per barrel, $0.31 per barrel, and $1.05 per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(5) The average realized gas price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $0.26 per Mcf, $0.07 per Mcf, $0.23 per Mcf, and $0.07 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



(6) The average realized NGL price shown in the table above includes the effects of ASC 606, which reduced the average realized prices by $1.38 per barrel, $1.06 per barrel, $1.31 per barrel, and $1.36 per barrel for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Other

Cimarex received cash settlements of $17.6 million related to its gas hedges during the quarter. Settlement of oil hedges resulted in a cash payment of $15.9 million.

The following table summarizes the company's current open hedge positions:





4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

























Gas Collars: PEPL(3)























Volume (MMBtu/d) 120,000

90,000

60,000

30,000

30,000

10,111

Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.92

$ 1.92

$ 1.90

$ 1.85

$ 1.85

$ 1.85

Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 2.35

$ 2.36

$ 2.28

$ 2.31

$ 2.31

$ 2.31



























El Paso Perm(3)























Volume (MMBtu/d) 60,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

20,000

—

Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.38

$ 1.40

$ 1.40

$ 1.35

$ 1.35

$ —

Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 1.71

$ 1.79

$ 1.82

$ 1.66

$ 1.66

$ —



























Waha (3)























Volume (MMBtu/d) 60,000

50,000

30,000

—

—

—

Wtd Avg Floor $ 1.48

$ 1.50

$ 1.57

$ —

$ —

$ —

Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 1.82

$ 1.87

$ 1.97

$ —

$ —

$ —

























Oil Collars: WTI(4)























Volume (Bbl/d) 37,326

30,000

22,000

14,000

14,000

6,000

Wtd Avg Floor $ 54.05

$ 53.12

$ 50.61

$ 49.68

$ 49.68

$ 49.24

Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 66.48

$ 65.80

$ 62.15

$ 60.92

$ 60.92

$ 58.41

























Oil Basis Swaps: WTI Midland(5)























Volume (Bbl/d) 40,826

29,000

21,000

14,000

14,000

6,000

Wtd Avg Differential $ (5.42)

$ 0.25

$ 0.29

$ 0.65

$ 0.65

$ 0.57

























Oil Swaps: WTI(4)























Volume (Bbl/d) 5,000

—

—

—

—

—

Wtd Avg Fixed $ 64.54

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

























Gas Swaps: Henry Hub(6)























Volume (MMBtu/d) 35,000

—

—

—

—

—

Wtd Avg Fixed $ 3.00

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

























Sold Oil Calls: WTI(4)























Volume (Bbl/d) 3,670

—

—

—

—

—

Wtd Avg Ceiling $ 64.36

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Conference call and webcast

Cimarex will host a conference call tomorrow, November 5, at 11:00 a.m. EST (9:00 a.m. MST). The call will be webcast and accessible on the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com. To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216). A replay will be available on the company's website.

Investor Presentation

For more details on Cimarex's third quarter 2019 results, please refer to the company's investor presentation available at www.cimarex.com.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. In particular, the "2019 Outlook" contains projections for certain 2019 operational and financial metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; local commodity price differentials; derivative and hedging activities; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; our ability to successfully integrate the business of the recently acquired Resolute Energy Corporation; unknown liabilities related to Resolute; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.











1 Adjusted net income and adjusted cash flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for reconciliations of the related GAAP amounts.



2 Debt to total capitalization is calculated by dividing the sum of (i) the principal amount of senior notes and (ii) redeemable preferred stock by the sum of (x) the principal amount of senior notes, (y) redeemable preferred stock, and (z) total stockholders' equity.



3 PEPL refers to Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Tex/OK Mid-Continent index, El Paso Perm refers to El Paso Permian Basin index, and Waha refers to West Texas (Waha) Index, all as quoted in Platt's Inside FERC.



4 WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate oil price as quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



5 Index price on basis swaps is WTI NYMEX less the weighted average WTI Midland differential, as quoted by Argus Americas Crude.



6 Henry Hub (located in So. Louisiana) is the official location for futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

The following reconciles net income as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data)















Net income $ 40,527



$ 148,354



$ 176,152



$ 475,669

Impairment of oil and gas properties (1) 108,879



—



108,879



—

Mark-to-market (gain) loss on open derivative positions (37,039)



53,507



34,831



51,128

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



4,250



—

Acquisition related costs 13



—



8,404



—

Tax impact (19,472)



(12,253)



(38,309)



(11,810)

Adjusted net income $ 92,908



$ 189,608



$ 294,207



$ 514,987

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39



$ 1.56



$ 1.72



$ 5.00

Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 0.91



$ 1.99



$ 2.93



$ 5.39

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:













Adjusted diluted** 101,593



95,512



100,266



95,472





(1) An additional ceiling test impairment is anticipated in the fourth quarter.





Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the noted items because management believes these items affect the comparability of operating results. The company discloses these non-GAAP financial measures as a useful adjunct to GAAP measures because:







a) Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the company's operating performance between periods and to compare the company's performance to other oil and gas exploration and production companies.







b) Adjusted net income is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by research analysts.





* Does not include adjustments resulting from application of the "two-class method" used to determine earnings per share under GAAP.





** Reflects the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period as adjusted for the dilutive effects of outstanding stock options.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

The following table provides a reconciliation from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measures of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 320,074



$ 453,474



$ 984,157



$ 1,157,813

Change in operating assets and liabilities 40,655



(64,792)



63,996



(52,386)

















Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 360,729



$ 388,682



$ 1,048,153



$ 1,105,427



Management uses the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted cash flow from operations as a means of measuring our ability to fund our capital program and dividends, without fluctuations caused by changes in current assets and liabilities, which are included in the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors for the same reason, and that it is also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

OIL AND GAS CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURES

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in thousands)

Acquisitions:















Proved $ 2,373



$ —



$ 696,173



$ 62



Unproved (30,314)

(1) 10,015



1,021,468



12,251





(27,941)



10,015



1,717,641



12,313





















Exploration and development:















Land and seismic $ 18,377



$ 55,603



$ 42,456



$ 76,027



Exploration and development 278,083



445,429



947,002



1,113,898





296,460



501,032



989,458



1,189,925





















Property sales:















Proved $ (9,286)



$ (527,650)



$ (27,314)



$ (557,191)



Unproved (81)



(12,022)



(9,835)



(17,323)





(9,367)



(539,672)



(37,149)



(574,514)























$ 259,152



$ (28,625)



$ 2,669,950



$ 627,724







(1) Amount represents an adjustment made to the Resolute preliminary purchase price allocation upon finalization of the quantity of acres acquired.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in thousands, except per share information) Revenues:















Oil sales

$ 435,094



$ 342,495



$ 1,196,166



$ 1,036,402

Gas and NGL sales

135,483



240,087



479,442



646,007

Gas gathering and other

11,728



8,906



30,117



32,487





582,305



591,488



1,705,725



1,714,896

Costs and expenses:















Impairment of oil and gas properties

108,879



—



108,879



—

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion

230,172



138,195



638,122



417,555

Production

88,300



76,272



253,259



226,758

Transportation, processing, and other operating

52,697



49,720



154,636



146,818

Gas gathering and other

13,893



10,569



39,818



29,859

Taxes other than income

30,873



28,431



105,600



86,549

General and administrative

15,499



21,148



69,494



64,208

Stock compensation

6,797



6,437



20,004



16,262

(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net

(38,735)



54,006



35,949



71,546

Other operating expense, net

10,141



10,015



19,057



15,470





518,516



394,793



1,444,818



1,075,025



















Operating income

63,789



196,695



260,907



639,871



















Other (income) and expense:















Interest expense

24,586



17,159



69,665



50,837

Capitalized interest

(16,264)



(5,457)



(41,811)



(15,117)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



4,250



—

Other, net

(139)



(7,544)



(4,547)



(14,716)



















Income before income tax

55,606



192,537



233,350



618,867

Income tax expense

15,079



44,183



57,198



143,198

Net income

$ 40,527



$ 148,354



$ 176,152



$ 475,669



















Earnings per share to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.39



$ 1.56



$ 1.72



$ 5.00

Diluted

$ 0.39



$ 1.56



$ 1.72



$ 5.00



















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.20



$ 0.18



$ 0.60



$ 0.50



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

99,735



93,845



98,452



93,758

Diluted

99,735



93,867



98,458



93,788



















Comprehensive income:















Net income

$ 40,527



$ 148,354



$ 176,152



$ 475,669

Other comprehensive income:















Change in fair value of investments, net of tax of ($648), $159, ($220) and $160, respectively

(2,198)



539



(745)



541

Total comprehensive income

$ 38,329



$ 148,893



$ 175,407



$ 476,210

