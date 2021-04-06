Cimarex Schedules First-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for Thursday, May 6, 2021

DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after close of trading.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.cimarex.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Conference Call Information

Dial-in (for callers in the U.S.): (866) 367-3053

Dial-in (for callers in Canada): (855) 669-9657

Intl. dial-in: (412) 902-4216

Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S. For more information about Cimarex, visit www.cimarex.com.

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.

Related Links

www.cimarex.com

