Cimarron Healthcare Capital Announces Sale of Linen King

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarron Healthcare Capital (CHC), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced the sale of its ownership stake in Linen King, to Seaport Capital. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, Linen King is a leading provider of outsourced healthcare laundry services to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the mid-South. Linen King has an impressive 20-year operating history headlined by a reputation of exceptional customer service and outstanding quality.

Leonard McCullough, Founder and CEO of Linen King, commented, "Linen King's partnership with CHC came at a pivotal time for our Company. The growth we realized during our time together was exceptional, and CHC's strategic capital and value-add was critical. We're grateful for our time as partners and continue to be excited about what's next for our Company."

James Nadauld, Managing Partner at CHC added, "Linen King's impressive operating tenure and recent growth is a function of Leonard and his team's relentless commitment to high quality service. We are thrilled by what the Company has accomplished and have every confidence in its ability to execute on what lies ahead."

Stephens Inc. served as a sell-side advisor to CHC on the transaction. Morgan Lewis & Bockius served as CHC's legal counsel.

Contact: Clay Andrus, candrus@cimarronhc.com

SOURCE Cimarron Healthcare Capital