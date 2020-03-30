CIMC Modular Building Systems set up temporary quarantine facilities for HK

The project is an important project for the Hong Kong SAR government to combat the pandemic of COVID-19. It was awarded to Hip Hing Engineering Co Ltd (general contractor) and the module production was undertaken by CIMC Modular Building Systems (CIMC-MBS), a subsidiary of CIMC Group.

The first batch of modules were sent to Hong Kong on March 18th, 2020, and the second batch of modules were sent to Hong Kong on March 21st, 2020. The remaining modules will be shipped out in early April according to the schedule.

The Hong Kong SAR government hopes to set up more quarantine facilities as soon as possible in response to the global pandemic of COVID-19. The Pak Heung temporary quarantine facilities project is one of four mandatory quarantine projects under the supervision of the HK Architectural Services Department.

The project consists of 6 buildings, providing 120 single rooms. Each building is a 2-story building. Building 1-4 has 8 rooms on each floor, and building 5-6 has 14 rooms on each floor.

According to CIMC-MBS business development manager You Di, CIMC-MBS has already been granted the In-Principle Approval of the Hong Kong Buildings Department, and has delivered a number of projects in Hong Kong. In order to ensure the quality of the project while minimizing the construction period, the Hong Kong government decided to use the MiC building (or namely modular building) construction method, after comprehensive evaluation, they final chose CIMC-MBS for Pak Heung Project.

You Di said the temporary quarantine facilities at Pak Heung were built in accordance with Hong Kong's permanent building standards, although it was for the temporary usage currently.

After the pandemic of COVID-19 ends, the 120 modules of this project will be relocated to other places as public transitional housing and continue to serve the people of Hong Kong after the pandemic is resolved.

Contact: [email protected]





SOURCE CIMC