Cimco Marine AB (publ) has completed directed share issue of SEK 17,2 million

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The directed share issue in Cimco Marine AB (publ) ("Cimco") resolved by the board of directors on 24 October 2019, as authorized by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2019, has been fully subscribed. A total of 11,451,369 shares have been subscribed for by the guarantee consortium that entered into guarantee commitments in connection with the exercise period for the warrants of series 2019:1. Through the directed share issue, Cimco receives approximately SEK 17,2 million.

The new shares were issued at a subscription price of SEK 1.50 per share. The subscription price for the new shares is set out in the guarantee commitments and equals the subscription price according to the warrants of series 2019:1.

When the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares in Cimco will be 164,839,521 and the share capital will amount to SEK 4,942,650.17.

For further information on the directed rights issue, please refer to the press release on 24 October 2019.

Advisors

Redeye AB is financial advisor and Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is legal advisor to Cimco in connection with the directed share issue. Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB acts as issuing agent.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for Cimco Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46-8-528-00-399, e-mail info@fnca.se.

For further information, please contact:

Myron Mahendra, CEO, myron.mahendra@oxe-diesel.com, +46 76 347 59 82

Anders Berg, Chairman, anders.berg@oxe-diesel.com, +46 70 358 91 55

