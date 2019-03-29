Cimco Marine AB (publ) Publishes Annual Report for 2018

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimco Marine AB's (publ) annual report for 2018 is now published on the company website https://www.oxe-diesel.com/, and also attached as a pdf to this release. The annual report is for the financial year 01/01/2018–31/12/2018.

This is information that Cimco Marine AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at on 29th of March 2019 at 07.30 AM CET.

Certified Adviser

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Certified Adviser for Cimco Marine AB (publ). Contact details to Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB: tel. 040-20-02-50, e-mail ca@vhcorp.se.

Anders Berg

Chairman

anders.berg@oxe-diesel.com

+46-70-358-91-55

Andreas Blomdahl

CEO

andreas.blomdahl@oxe-diesel.com

+46-431-44-98-99

Myron Mahendra

CFO and EvP in charge of Administration and HR

myron.mahendra@oxe-diesel.com

+46-76-347-59-82

https://www.oxe-diesel.com/

Cimco Marine AB (publ) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

