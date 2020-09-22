CIMCON Lighting Named as a 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city technologies , today announced that it has been recognized in Inc. magazine's "2020 Inc. 5000" edition. CIMCON has achieved the recognition as a reflection of its significant revenue growth between 2016 and 2019.

Inc. magazine's "Inc. 5000" is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list recognizes the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. In the past, companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Oracle, Hubspot and Patagonia have gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The aggregate revenue for the 5,000 companies listed in this edition of the award was $209 billion for 2019, and accounted for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"It is an honor to be selected for this recognition," said Anil Agrawal, CIMCON CEO. "We would like to thank our growing list of city and utility customers spread across 24 countries for putting their trust in us resulting in significant growth that earned us the honor of making it to this year's Inc. 5000 list."

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information, please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

