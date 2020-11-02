CINC Systems Launches CINC Manager, a New App That Streamlines Everyday Tasks for Association Management Companies

CINC Manager - available on all iOS and Android devices - supports property managers to complete nearly all tasks while they are out in the field. This includes administering violations and inspections, creating, editing, and modifying work orders, viewing architectural requests, and communicating in real-time with homeowners.

While CINC Systems has always provided its customers with the ability to view, update, and create new violation inspections and work orders, the new CINC manager app adds:

The ability to create and manage all work orders and violations in real time while on-site

Real-time communication for board, vendor, and homeowner correspondence so one can share pertinent information with the click of a button

The ability to access closed violations and work orders and review the status of any ACC requests to help one make informed decisions during inspections

Search functionality to review properties, violations, work orders, and ACC requests

A redesigned work order experience that includes pre-approved vendors, streamlining the vendor assignment process

"It's a game-changer," said Brad Van Rooyan, President of the HomeRiver Group in Tampa, Florida. Van Rooyan was part of a group of CINC customers who have been testing the app to ensure it meets their standards in the field. "In the new app, I was able to complete violations in a quarter of the time I used to take, and I'm able to work from anywhere."

"We invested in developing CINC Manager because of the pain points we heard from our clients," said CINC Systems Chief Executive Officer Ryan Davis. "With CINC Manager, our clients can now complete everything while working in the field and do what they do best - provide outstanding, timely service to their HOA boards and homeowners."

"We're focused on being at the forefront of innovation," said CINC Systems Chief Technology Officer Peter Yang. "As the first software provider to launch a completely cloud-based association management solution, we've always been focused on product innovation that empowers our customers to grow at scale."

CINC Manager is available on all iOS and Android devices. Follow CINC Systems to stay up to date on new research, insights, and technological innovations that navigate the community management landscape.

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems is the largest provider of SaaS solutions for the community association industry. Founded in 2005, CINC Systems became the industry's first Internet-based integrated accounting and property management system. CINC Systems is backed by founder Bill Blanton, a third-generation banker, and Spectrum Equity. The company serves more than 16,000 homeowners associations and 2 million homes. Learn more at www.cincsystems.com.

