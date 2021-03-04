Cinch® Home Services Expands Presence In The P&C Insurance Industry Through New Partnership With John M. Glover Insurance Agency

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, has partnered with John M. Glover (JMG) Insurance Agency, one of the nation's top 100 independent insurance agencies. Powered by Cinch's industry leading solutions tailored for the property & casualty (P&C) insurance market, JMG can bundle Cinch home protection plans with its existing home insurance policies to ensure complete coverage for their customer's most valuable assets.

Home protection plans cover the cost to repair or replace major systems and appliances from normal wear and tear not covered by a home insurance policy. Nearly half of Americans would have trouble paying $400 for an unexpected expense such as a broken appliance, according to a report from The Federal Reserve, making home protection plan coverage extremely valuable. Independent insurance agents are well-suited to provide customer value by explaining and offering the benefits of a home protection plan alongside a home insurance policy.

"JMG understands that consumers want protection from unexpected home repair expenses not covered by their insurance, as well as access to home services professionals to fix the everyday things that can go wrong in the home," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "The Cinch team continues to leave no stone unturned in our journey to simplify home ownership, and we couldn't be more excited to work with JMG to make this a reality for their current and future policyholders."

With a commitment to providing superior customer service, JMG has served residents of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey for over 100 years, offering a diverse range of personal, commercial and specialty insurance products. Through this agreement with Cinch, JMG's personal line clients will enjoy access to the largest suite of home service solutions that provide coverage for critical systems and appliances, backed by 24/7 customer service and the industry's only 180-day service guarantee.

"In searching for the right home service plan provider, we have found Cinch to be a natural fit in our sales process, helping our agents bundle more policies that result in increased customer loyalty and retention. Working together, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled home protection and peace of mind for our customers," said John Forlivio, president and CEO of JMG.

Building upon recent partnerships with industry disruptors Kin Insurance and GloveBox, the JMG partnership is the latest milestone in Cinch's expansion into the P&C insurance space, cementing its position as a leader in the $425 billion home services marketplace.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About John M. Glover (JMG) Insurance Agency

The John M. Glover Agency has been servicing the insurance needs of the Fairfield County area since 1916. Since then, we have continued to grow and expand the North-East. The agency was built on the principles of providing superior customer service and quality insurance solutions for our customers, and we work hard to uphold these values today. As an independent agent, John M. Glover Agency works closely with numerous insurance companies that have proven their reliability, stability, and performance over the years. Through our partnerships with these carriers, we are dedicated to getting you the best insurance products and services available today to protect you, your family, and your business.

