Cincinnati Bengals Welcome Wounded Warriors

"Events like this let me lean on battle buddies, and them on me. I'm humbled and honored to be a warrior."

In addition to meeting some of their favorite Bengals players, warriors met head coach Marvin Lewis and got private photo opportunities and autographs.

"I was excited to learn how the Bengals operate from a coaching perspective since I've been lucky enough to coach some kids in football and other sports," said Marine Corps veteran Scott Kube. "Still, my favorite part of the event was interacting with and getting to know other warriors. Everyone was genuinely happy to be there together."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. No warrior should ever feel alone, and these gatherings connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

"I like getting out with other wounded warriors and showing them that even with any injury, from minor to major, we all can have a good time," said Marine Corps veteran Mike Goodman. "I've gained so many friends, and I talk to some of them daily.

"This event was a unique opportunity, and I was glad to be a part of it. It's nice to have groups in our region, like the Bengals, that are willing to encourage and empower warriors."

"I didn't realize it at the time, but after active duty, I left a support network of people who really understood me and my perspective," Scott said. "Wounded Warrior Project gives me a chance to reconnect with the warrior community."

To learn more about how WWP connects warriors to build strength through community, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni.

