Cincinnati Children's Among the Best For 11th Year in a Row In U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals Rankings

New this year, U.S. News expanded its Best Children's Hospitals recognition by introducing two regional rankings with the goal of helping families identify high-quality pediatric centers closer to home.

Cincinnati Children's is ranked No. 1 in the Midwest, which includes Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Cincinnati Children's also ranked No. 1 in Ohio.

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges, but like we have for 138 years, every day our outstanding team shows up to provide the best care and support for our patients, families, and community," said Michael Fisher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's. "Our medical center was one of the first sites in the country to participate in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in adults and children, solidifying us as a leader in research and discovery. Our people answered the call to help vaccinate our community, helping to immunize more than 13,000 people to date. All the while, we continued to improve outcomes and deliver an excellent experience—be it in person, or via telehealth. With the opening of our Critical Care Building in November 2021, we are poised to serve Cincinnati's—and the world's—most critically ill children.

Our employees come to work to make a difference, and they do. Recognition as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the nation is one of many reasons I'm grateful and proud to be a part of Cincinnati Children's."

The Best Children's Hospitals rankings highlight the top 50 pediatric facilities in the nation in 10 specialties. In all, nearly 200 pediatric hospitals were considered.

This year, children's hospitals were not asked to complete the standard annual Pediatric Hospital Survey because of the impact of the pandemic on healthcare organizations, according to U.S. News. Instead, this year's rankings are a reflection of new data collected for only one category: reputation among pediatric specialists (physicians voting via survey).

The specialties and national rank for each at Cincinnati Children's are:

Urology 2 Cancer 3 Endocrinology 3 Pulmonology 4 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery 5 Nephrology 5 Neurology & Neurosurgery 5 Orthopedics 5 Neonatology 8 Cardiology & Heart Surgery 15

Cincinnati Children's has a Joint Heart Program with Kentucky Children's Hospital, part of UK HealthCare in Lexington, and is ranked as such.

According to U.S. News, the mission of the Best Children's Hospitals ranking is to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions.

