Cincinnati Financial Corporation Appoints 12th Independent Director, Names 2020 Director Nominees

CINCINNATI, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that the board of director's at today's regular meeting added a 16th seat, appointing Thomas J. Aaron, CPA, to the board as an independent director and as a member of its audit committee, effective immediately.

Aaron, age 57, is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Community Health Systems Inc., one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. Prior to joining Community Health Systems in 2016, Aaron worked at Deloitte, providing consulting services in auditing and merger and acquisition strategy.

Aaron began his 32-year career with Deloitte serving clients in the property casualty insurance and reinsurance industry. He later transitioned his audit focus to large, national healthcare organizations and became Deloitte's Tennessee managing partner. Aaron earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky.

An engaged and participative board member, Aaron has learned the attributes of highly effective boards. He's applied these best practices during his time as co-chair of Deloitte's nominating committee and on nonprofit boards such as the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the University of Kentucky's Masters of Accounting Advisory Board.

"Tom brings to our board his substantial financial expertise and knowledge of the investment analyst community," commented Kenneth W. Stecher, chairman of the board. "This addition complements the many strengths of the 15 directors who continue on our board at this time."

Steven J. Johnston, president and chief executive officer, continued: "Just as important, adding Tom at this time helps keep us in good shape to continue serving shareholders when two current directors do not stand for reelection next May, according to our corporate governance guideline on director age."

Johnston noted that Chairman Kenneth W. Stecher and director Gregory T. Bier will not stand for reelection at the May 2020 annual meeting of shareholders in addition to the previously announced director, W. Rodney McMullen. "Our board and shareholders have benefited for far longer than the 11 years Ken has served as a director from his superb business acumen and the deep company knowledge he gained over his more than 50 years with Cincinnati Insurance. For the past 18 years, we have had the benefit of Rodney's independent business perspective and his experience with large, public companies. And, we have enjoyed Greg's deep accounting expertise and knowledge of SEC reporting best practices since 2006. We thank these gentlemen for their roles in helping the company fulfill our promises, building a foundation for growth and stability that should benefit our shareholders, agents, policyholders, associates and community far into the future."

The board also announced that it reduced its size to 13 members as of the next annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 2, 2020, and nominated the slate of director candidates who will stand for reelection at that meeting: Thomas J. Aaron, William F. Bahl, Linda W. Clement-Holmes, Dirk J. Debbink, Steven J. Johnston, Kenneth C. Lichtendahl, Jill P. Meyer, Esq., David P. Osborn, Gretchen W. Price, Thomas R. Schiff, Douglas S. Skidmore, John F. Steele, Jr. and Larry R. Webb.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers business, home and auto insurance, our main business, through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Mailing Address: Street Address: P.O. Box 145496 6200 South Gilmore Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496 Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141

