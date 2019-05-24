Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers to Auction off Equipment of World-Class Rail-Car Manufacturer
May 24, 2019, 10:10 ET
CINCINNATI, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers, Inc. has been appointed by Nippon Sharyo Manufacturing, LLC to sell the industrial machinery and equipment from their Rochelle, Illinois site. Nippon Sharyo, a global rail-car manufacturer, stopped using the facility for manufacturing in July 2018. A majority of Nippon Sharyo's State-of-the-Art Equipment is new in 2010 to 2016.
Partial Listing of Equipment:
- (3) 4,500-Watt Mitsubishi ML6030 & ML3015 CNC Lasers w/ Sheet Loader
- (5) Dener Mitsubishi CNC Press Brakes to 660 Ton x 238"
- ARKU FlatMaster Leveler, AccurShear Shears, Hydraulic Presses, Ironworkers, Belt Sander
- (23) Genesis Robotic Spot-Welding Systems
- (200+) Like New Miller Welders
- Sideros Positioners, Seam, Stud & Spot Welders
- 14' x 27' BeaverMatic Car Bottom Furnace
- 20' x 30' ABS Blast Booth
- 20' x 60' Spray Systems Paint Booth
- Trackmobile Rail Car Movers, Airfloat Transporters, SEFAC Jacks
- Test Track w/ DC Power Supply, Catwalk Systems, (30+) Rail Car Dollies
- Scissor Lifts, Forklifts, Sweepers, Scrubbers, Trucks, Trailers
- (2,000+) Lots Hand Tools, Shop and Support Equipment, Lifting Equipment, Office Furniture
According to Ryan Luggen, Business Development Executive at Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers, "An auction like this is every buyer's dream – the equipment was barely used and kept on a meticulous maintenance program. Here is a great opportunity for local and national manufacturers to acquire like new equipment below retail prices."
The auction at 1600 Ritchie Ct., Rochelle, Illinois, will be open to the public and take place over two days on June 19th & 20th starting at 9:00am CT. Potential auction-goers can bid in person or in real time online via BidSpotter. The assets may be inspected before the auction on June 17th & 18th from 10:00am to 4:00pm CT. Complete details about the auctions, registration, lot catalogs, pictures, and videos are available at www.cia-auction.com.
About:
Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers is a nationwide provider of industrial asset disposition, auction and appraisal services. One of the prominent auction companies in the nation, Cincinnati Industrial Auctioneers services all major lending institutions, private and public corporations, turnaround management companies, as well as government and federal agencies in the US court system. A fifty-year history with over thousands of satisfied clients and customers has earned our company a reputation that is second to none in the industrial auction industry. (www.cia-auction.com)
