Cincinnati Joins AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities

To accomplish this goal, the network will provide City of Cincinnati leadership with access to various global resources and information on established age- and disability-friendly best practices, as well as models of assessment and implementation. The information sharing will also include invaluable insights and experiences from the other towns and cities around the world that make up the network.

"Well designed, livable communities promote well-being, sustain economic growth, and make for happier, healthier residents of all ages and abilities," said AARP State Director Barbara A. Sykes. "By becoming part of the network, Cincinnati is committing to do even more to improve livability in the community and involve older residents in the process."

According to the American Community Survey, 18.5 percent of Cincinnatians are 60 years old or older, and 14.3 percent are permanently disabled. Cincinnati's population, like the rest of the U.S., is aging and significant portions have difficulties with at least one activity of daily living.

"Our seniors deserve the very best in their golden years and joining AARP's Livable Communities Network will help us make good on that promise," said Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld. "People want to stay in their homes and in their neighborhoods as they age. This effort is all about ensuring that happens."

The first step upon joining the network is to conduct a community needs assessment. The HealthPath Foundation of Ohio is very generously providing a $40,000 grant to the City's Office of Aging and Accessibility that will go toward conducting outreach on the topic and collecting crucial data.

"It is important that this program derive from the community, especially since the needs of individuals will vary greatly across the city," said City Manager Patrick Duhaney. "By focusing on improving the challenge faced by older adults and persons with disabilities in our neighborhoods, we will actually improve Cincinnati for everyone."

The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities targets improvements in eight domains that influence the health and quality of life for all as we age. Communities participating in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities commit to improving their livability through an assessment of needs, development of an action plan, implementation of new projects and programs, and ongoing assessment – all with the involvement of older residents and other key stakeholders. The focus areas are: Outdoor spaces and buildings; Transportation; Housing; Social participation; Respect and social inclusion; Civic participation and employment; Communication and information; and Community support and health services.

In collaboration with residents and various partners, including those who support or impact older adults and those with disabilities, Cincinnati will develop an action plan based on the results of the needs assessment. This work kicks off the first of three phases over a five-year period that includes planning, implementation and progress assessments, with continued cycles of assessment and improvement after that.

Nationwide, 314 communities representing more than 78 million residents have received the Age-Friendly designation from AARP. Learn more at AARP.org/agefriendly and AARP.org/livable.

Affiliated with the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities ®, the AARP Network helps cities and town prepare for two significant ongoing trends: rapid population aging and increasing urbanization. As reported by the U.S. Census, for the first time ever, adults in the U.S. over the age of 65 will number more than children under 18 in 2030.

The designation announcement took place Tuesday at the new People Working Cooperatively Innovation Center, a unique showroom and education center primarily focused on home modifications for those looking to age in place.

AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP Ohio

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

