Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter Completes Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation

In addition to the completed renovations of the property's 321 guestrooms, meeting spaces, and public spaces, the new M Club and Marriot Greatroom are now available to both leisure and business travelers looking to catch up on work, grab a quick bite to eat in between meetings, or wind down at the end of an exhausting day.

The property's spacious guestrooms have been modernized. Each of the guestrooms has all new case and soft goods, enhanced resilient wood-look flooring, a walk-in shower, an in-room safe, complimentary WiFi, a well-lit desk, a coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, and a smart TV. Many of the property's guestrooms also offer guests incredible balcony views of the not only colorful but vibrant Cincinnati skyline, and the city's beloved Ohio River.

Conveniently connected to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, which has 100,000 square feet of event and meeting space, Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter has nearly 13,000 square feet of total event and meeting space. All of the property's event rooms have been renovated, including the Riverview ballroom, which doubled in size to 4,200 square feet, and includes floor-to-ceiling windows and a waterfront private balcony providing spectacular panoramic views of the Cincinnati skyline, and the Kentucky room, which expanded to 1,155 square feet and has floor-to-ceiling windows. The events and meeting space has 10 breakout rooms in total.

Also new to the property is the 1,700-square-foot M Club, a 24/7 lounge where Marriott Bonvoy members of all levels can retreat, recharge and refocus; and a reinvented Marriott Greatroom, which offers guests modern and comfortable spaces, food & beverage, technology, guest services, and ambiance.

Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter also has an on-site fitness center, a Marriott Health & Fitness Club, a full-service business center, complimentary high-speed internet, an indoor lap pool, and other amenities.

One of Cincinnati's top riverfront hotels, the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter is only steps away from the Ohio River, and within walking distance to Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ballpark.

AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company, renovated the property. Spire Hospitality, a nationally recognized third-party hotel management company manages it. Both companies are owned by AWH Partners, LLC, a privately held real estate investment firm that purchased the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter with Opterra Capital in 2018.

Media Contact:

CJ Arlotta

[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Hospitality

Related Links

https://spirehotels.com

