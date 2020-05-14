Cincom and InterDyn Artis Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with InterDyn Artis, an LBMC Technology Solutions Company, to implement CPQSync™ by Cincom.

According to Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, "We are thrilled to welcome InterDyn Artis into our TeamSync Partner Program. Their proven experience with Microsoft technologies will help our customers maximize their investment in CPQSync."

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. With CPQSync, businesses can:

Get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment – CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (no popovers or new windows).

– CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (no popovers or new windows). Sync sales with business – Save time by eliminating informational silos.

– Save time by eliminating informational silos. Sync teams across departments, divisions and regions – Easily work together from the same playbook.

– Easily work together from the same playbook. Sync data sources – Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting.

"We are always looking to leverage innovative technology for our Dynamics clients because as their advisors, we want to make sure the solutions are fully capable, scalable, efficient and easy to use," said Kenneth Sims, vice president of business systems at LBMC Technology Solutions. "With this new partnership, our clients will be able to benefit from Cincom's 50-plus years of experience in the software industry and the flexibility of Cincom's CPQSync rules-based engine."

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync, at [email protected].

