Cincoro Tequila, New Award-Winning Brand, Launched by Five Friendly Professional Basketball Rivals with a Passion for Best Taste

Beyond the innovative distillation process, the story behind Cincoro is compelling and unexpected. In July 2016, a group of friendly professional basketball rivals, Jeanie Buss of Los Angeles, Wes Edens of Milwaukee, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of Boston and Michael Jordan of Charlotte, met for dinner. They began the evening as acquaintances and after sharing stories and discovering a mutual love of tequila, they quickly formed the foundation of an extraordinary partnership. Not long thereafter, the five new friends took the bold step of starting a company from scratch, ensuring their vision for a new style of tequila that was smooth on the palate, rich and complex in flavor, with a long luxurious finish.

"We set out to create a sipping tequila that is ultra-smooth, naturally rich, complex and delicious; a tequila with exceptional taste," explains Emilia Fazzalari, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Cinco Spirits. "Through hard work, determination and collaboration with our amazing group of founders and extended team, we have brought to life Cincoro Tequila. We believe each of our four Cincoro expressions provides a unique tequila experience that can transcend the category. We cannot wait to share Cincoro with the world!"

To complement the exquisite tequila, the team commissioned Mark Smith, Vice President of Innovation Special Projects at Nike, to design the bottle, packaging and brand identity system. The sleek, contemporary and unique bottle is a glass sculpture of the agave leaf that highlights the liquid with a five-sided base, showcasing the Cincoro Fire Agave icon in the punt at a 23-degree angle, topped with a king's crown crystal stopper. The name Cincoro, translating to "five gold" in Spanish ("cinco" meaning five, "oro" meaning gold), pays homage to the five founding partners and their pursuit to create the gold standard in tequila.

Prior to the brand launch, Cincoro Tequilas have won 16 medals across the portfolio at prestigious spirits competitions including a "Double Gold" for Cincoro Reposado at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Cincoro inspires spirits lovers to sip, savor and smile by enjoying neat, on the rocks, or in a favorite cocktail with friends and family. Cincoro Tequila will be available in 12 markets at launch including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin. For additional information on where to purchase, please visit the "Where to Buy" section on Cincoro.com.

The Cincoro family portfolio offers four luxurious, award-winning tequila expressions with SRP per 750mL bottle starting at $70 for Blanco (unaged), $90 for Reposado (aged 8 to 10 months), $130 Añejo (aged 24 to 28 months) and $1,600 for Extra Añejo (aged 40 to 44 months).

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @CincoroTequila. For press inquiries, please contact Cincoro@LaForce.nyc.

