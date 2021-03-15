CINDE announces: Roche Services & Solutions Americas Accelerates its Expansion in Costa Rica

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche – the leader in personalized medicine and the world's greatest biotechnological company – provides end-to-end integral and strategic solutions to the Roche Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic divisions all over the Americas in areas such as finance, People & Culture (previously human resources), purchasing, and information technologies. The operation annually employs more than 600 direct employees in the country and has 125 new positions in the People Support Solutions (specialized human resource services) that foresees closing the next quarter with 725 workers.

The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, pointed out the company's sustained growth in the country. According to him, this is a result of Costa Rica's human talent capacity, diversity, and high-added-value, which contribute to leading companies' development and goal-achievement.

"The potential human talent that Costa Rica offers is our greatest advantage for generating high added value jobs such as the jobs that Roche is opening with this new expansion of its operations by expanding payroll by 20%. We pledge that more and more people can take advantage of these opportunities and take on quality jobs," Alvarado indicated.

"The Roche growth announcement shows, yet again, the importance of reinvestments as the source to create opportunities for development and wellbeing. During 2020, of the 44 investment projects that were recruited, 20 pertained to reinvestments by companies that already had a local presence," Andrés Valenciano, the Minister of Foreign Trade, indicated. Also, he underscored, "This is a vote of trust for our country since positions are joining our great family of 600 employees. From the Government side, we affirm the commitment to continue supporting them so they can generate jobs, knowledge, and opportunities for positioning Costa Rica as that place where companies find stability, productivity, talent, and appropriate conditions to contribute to the inclusive and sustainable development of the whole country."

"It excites us a great deal to announce the expansion of our People Support Solutions area that only joined our operations in May 2020. We reaffirm that talent is the greatest driving force for growth that makes it possible for us to continue offering high-value-added services that are increasingly sophisticated and that make our portfolio robust. All this results in and contributes to our global purpose of improving the quality of life for patients around the world from Costa Rica," Héctor Feliú, the General Manager of Roche Services & Solutions, pointed out.

The company will hire professionals with advanced English language proficiency and in areas such as compensation, benefits, payroll, training, and acquisition of talent, etc. Some specific positions require an advanced grasp of French and Portuguese as well. Also, Roche Services & Solutions has new open job positions in finance, purchasing, and information technologies.

Jorge Sequeira Picado, Managing Director of CINDE, commented that "Roche has found the partner par excellence in Costa Rica to develop service transactions in collaborative settings with a huge digital convergence as is required by a knowledge economy. Precisely, Roche and the other companies in the sector will help exports of intensive knowledge services to add more than US$5 billion in 2020, according to a projection by CINDE based on September's data from the Central Bank of Coast Rica. As of the close of this year, these companies generated almost 12,000 new job positions for Costa Ricans. We thank Roche for considering the country to be a fundamental piece in its business strategy."

About Roche

Roche is a worldwide pioneer in pharmaceutical products and diagnostics focused on the advance of science to improve people's lives. The strengths combined with the pharmaceutical products and diagnostics under a single roof have turned Roche into a leader in customized medical care. This is a strategy whose objective is to adopt appropriate treatment for each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotechnological company with truly differentiated medications in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also a world leader in in-vitro diagnostics and cancer diagnosis based on tissues and a pioneer in managing diabetes.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat illnesses and to make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve access by patients to medical innovations by working with all the relevant stakeholders. More than 30 medications developed by Roche are included on the World Health Organization's Essential Medicine Model Lists, including antibiotics that save lives, antimalarial drugs, and medication against cancer. Also, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceutical industry based on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basil, Switzerland, is active in more than 100 countries and employed more than 100,000 people in the world in 2020. Last year, Roche invested 12.2 billion Swiss francs in R&D and booked sales of 58.3 billion Swiss francs. In the United States, Genentech is a member-owned by the Roche Group. Roche is a majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan To obtain more information, visit www.roche.com.

