Cinépolis to be the First to Bring the Innovative and Award-Winning '4DX with ScreenX' Format to LATAM

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today an extension of their partnership with Cinépolis to bring the first 4DX with Screen X in Latin America, plus 2 additional ScreenX and four 4DX auditoriums to the US and Latin America. This marks the very first ScreenX Cinépolis in the US, in addition to the very first ScreenX in Mexico and the first 4DX with ScreenX in the Americas.

The award-winning 4DX with ScreenX will come to Cinépolis Acoxpa – the very first 4DX Cinépolis site that opened in 2011 – this summer, making it the very first auditorium in the Americas to operate the immersive next-generation technology. In addition, the first ScreenX theatre in Mexico and US is also looking at a summer opening.

"We're proud to build on our long-standing successful relationship with Cinépolis as we expand the footprint of 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX with ScreenX across U.S and Latin America" said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "It is an incredible moment to be breaking ground in bringing the first-ever ScreenX to Mexico, in addition to installing the very first 4DX with ScreenX theater in all Americas."

"Cinépolis is continuing to elevate the cinematic landscape by providing audiences groundbreaking new immersive formats that stimulate the movie-going experience further" said Alejandro Ramirez Magana, CEO, Cinépolis. "With CJ 4DPLEX, we look forward to expanding the partnership and leading the way in cinematic innovation. We know our audiences will love the experience as much as we do."

Cinépolis is one of the largest providers of 4DX auditoriums around the world with 59 locations in 10 countries already in operation. As Cinépolis expands globally, new Cinépolis sites have opened with 4DX, including two in the U.S. at Cinépolis Pico Rivera and Cinépolis Vista. Together, CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis has installed 33 4DX theaters across Mexico and the U.S.

About Cinepolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in the city of Morelia, Michoacán in 1971. Today it has positioned itself as the world's 4th largest movie theater circuit, operating 718 cinema complexes, 5,812 screens and over 1,018,724 seats across 14 countries worldwide. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theaters, establishing the first luxury theater experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of more than 37,900 people to support its mission. Cinépolis plans to continue to revolutionize the industry for years to come.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 640 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 73,000 4DX seats operate in 629 auditoriums, spanning 63 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com.

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 203 screens around the world, including 87 screens in South Korea; 66 screens in China; 17 in the United States; 9 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 2 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada, and Poland. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

About 4DX with ScreenX

4DX with ScreenX is a remarkable, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience that is a blend of 4DX's motion and environmental effects coupled with the visual immersion of ScreenX. The format has been honored this year by Fast Company in the 'Live Events' category as one of 'The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019". In addition, the cutting-edge format was a recipient of the Silver Edison Award in the Media, Visual Communications & Entertainment category in 2018.

