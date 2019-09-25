Cinergy Entertainment Announces Donation From Cinergy Unites For West Texas Benefit Day

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a fortune Inc. 5000 company, announced today that it will donate 100% of the proceeds from its Cinergy Unites for West Texas benefit day. Cinergy will donate $25,000 thanks to the generous support from the community and the success of its benefit day on September 18th. The funds raised will go to support the Odessa Community foundation, which was established by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce to assist victims and families affected by the sad events that occurred on August 31st.

In reference to the benefit, Renee Earls, President\CEO of Odessa Chamber of Commerce stated, "The Odessa Community Foundation, Inc. is receiving funds for victims and families who were affected by this horrific tragedy that struck the Odessa community on August 31st. We mourn together as a community, but we also rise up together to help those in need. We applaud Cinergy for giving back during this difficult time. Their employees were impacted by this tragedy as well and we want to extend our thanks and support."

Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales and Special Events stated, "Cinergy appreciates the support of all Cinergy Fans through this difficult time. We were able to come together and include all of our locations in a special way to give back to our Permian Basin community."

Cinergy Entertainment will present the Odessa Chamber of Commerce with a check for the $25,000 raised across all Cinergy locations on Friday, September 27th at 10:00 AM. Cinergy invites members of the community to watch the presentation and support the generous efforts of everyone that rallied behind the families affected by this tragedy.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com .

SOURCE Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc.