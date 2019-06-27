Cinergy Entertainment Supports Boys And Girls Club With Celebrity Bowling Tournament

Coming up this Sunday, Cinergy Odessa will host a celebrity bowling tournament featuring Jaylon Smith from 4-6PM. Cinergy Fans will have the opportunity to watch Jaylon Smith and coaching staff from the Rockhounds baseball team, UTPB football team, Odessa High school football team and Permian High School football team compete against each other to win.

A percentage of the proceeds from the tournament along with all food and beverage purchases from the day will benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

Cinergy Fans are encouraged to come out and cheer on their team on Sunday from 4-6PM. Guests will also receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win signed Dallas Cowboys memorabilia.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including: bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

SOURCE Cinergy Entertainment