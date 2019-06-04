Cinergy Entertainment To Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary Of Copperas Cove Location

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced today its plans to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its Copperas Cove center, located in Copperas Cove, TX.

The festivities kick off on Tuesday, June 11th and run through Father's Day on June 16th. Cinergy will offer a 10-year anniversary special consisting of any Cinergy signature pizza and soft drink for $10. Guests can also enjoy all day happy hour pricing, along with $10 all you can play laser tag and a $20 game card special sold for $10.

The celebration continues with an anniversary bash on Saturday, June 15th. The Copperas Cove High School Copperettes drill team will perform and then Kiss FM will broadcast live from the center with exciting giveaways. Cinergy fans may enjoy a bounce house, face painting, and a balloon artist from 12PM-4PM.

To coincide with the 10-year anniversary, Cinergy is excited to announce its phase II remodel for the Copperas Cove location. Phase I consisted of a complete renovation of the auditoriums, upgrading the seating by adding luxury reclining seats with individual swivel tables. Phase II will begin Fall 2019 and will include a renovation of the lobby and an expansion of the game floor to include exciting new games. Additionally, phase II will bring new attractions to the center such as thrilling axe throwing and immersive virtual reality games, with more surprises to come!

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 47 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. The company has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including: bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride and Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com.

