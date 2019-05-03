Cinergy Expands Odessa Entertainment Center With 4 New Auditoriums

DALLAS, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, an innovative leader in family entertainment, announces the opening of 4 new auditoriums today at the Odessa location, representing 536 additional luxury reclining seats.

The new expansion features the latest technology in digital cinema. Guests can experience state of the art Barco Smart Laser Cinema projectors that provide superior image quality and lighting. Each new auditorium also features in-theater dining from Cinergy's chef-inspired menu with food and beverages delivered to your seat.

Moviegoers can enjoy the new auditoriums beginning today with the release of three new films that has something for everyone: Long Shot—staring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen; The Intruder; and UglyDolls—a family animated film with music from Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, and more.

"We are thrilled to be the entertainment destination of choice in Odessa and we've received a lot of feedback from Cinergy Fans requesting more movie showtimes," stated Darek Heath, Chief Operating Officer of Cinergy Entertainment, "with the additional seating, we will provide Cinergy Fans more movie selections and more showtimes to support the demands of the community. We also promised new attractions and have delivered by providing two new mini escape rooms, Space Racer and Haunted Mansion."

Along with the additional auditoriums, Cinergy is excited to introduce draft beer to the Cinergy Odessa bar. Cinergy will offer over 6 selections on tap, with some selections rotating seasonally to provide the best variety for Cinergy Fans. In conjunction with this new addition, Cinergy will also bring the 44oz refillable Cinergy Steins to Odessa.

