Cingo Solutions Announces New State-Of-The-Art Cyber Security Facility

SAINT GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingo Solutions, a managed detection and response cybersecurity provider, has announced the opening of their new state-of-the-art cybersecurity headquarters. This new facility is an achievement following their SOC2 certification that further supports Cingo's commitment to the heightened level of security compliance that has made Cingo and their proprietary CingoProtects® software a leader in the cybersecurity industry.

"We provide secure and safe solutions for the sensitive data our clients hold," says CEO Scott Madsen. "To do that, our internal systems must be maintained at the highest level of security and constantly evolve to identify and cope with new threats. Taking the additional step of building our secure facility was a part of earning our SOC2 certification and our way of leading by example. We wanted to show our clients that we implement the same solutions we advise them to use."

The new 6,000 square foot facility is located at 491 North Bluff Street, St. George, Utah and combines technology with breathtaking architectural design, highlighting Cingo's commitment to renewable resources through the use of natural woods and stone. The design was guided AICPA SOC2 standards to assure the physical space achieved the necessary security protocols, multi-tiered security accesses, control sensors and smart-office technology. The facility provides Cingo's team of software developers, cybersecurity specialists and client support teams the advanced tools required to outpace the threats their clients face daily.

"Our clients rely on us to tell them what they need in cybersecurity protocols. We could explain what should be in place in their facilities but with the opening of Cingo HQ, we now have a physical example of what a secure operating facility looks like. It is invaluable to be able to truly say that we don't just talk the talk, we 100% walk the walk," explains Madsen.

About Cingo Solutions: Cingo is a SOC2 certified managed detection and response cybersecurity provider. Cingo protects the highly sensitive data of clients in industries where personal information theft represents potentially fatal, game-ending risks for companies.

