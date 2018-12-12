Cingo Solutions announces SOC2 Certificaton

SAINT GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingo Solutions, a managed detection and response cybersecurity provider, has announced that they have been declared SOC2 certified by the AICPA. This heightened level of security compliance supports Cingo's mission to hold themselves to the highest standard of security and exemplifies their commitment to exceeding client expectations for efficient and effective cyber security solutions.

"Achieving SOC2 compliance was really important to us because it communicates the processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of our own system," says CEO Scott Madsen. "We are in the business of providing security solutions for clients and ensuring that we are, essentially, taking our own medicine by operating from the highest level of security ourselves is imperative."

Cingo's SOC2 certification comes at a time when cybercrime threats are becoming more sophisticated and pervasive. This increases the urgency for constant monitoring and the development of software to create secure environments. Cingo's newly minted SOC2 status determines that their work is acceptable from government as well as accounting standards and that any actions taken to keep clients safe is at the highest standard of security, something invaluable when a company needs to keep proprietary information or consumer data safe.

"Cingo believes in stopping at nothing to protect our clients. In order to build defensive software solutions that are effective, we first must ensure that our part of the project is protected from potential breaches as well. As we started considering what would it take to make the entire environment secure, we developed an offensive mindset that included SOC2 compliance as a key part of the plan," explains Madsen.

Further cementing their commitment to security, Cingo has recently completed construction of a purpose-built facility including state of the art security, lockout rooms requiring specific security credentials, and their proprietary Cingo Protects software powering multiple internal networks.

"The architecture was developed in hand with a SOC2 compliance team and exceeds any regulatory requirement we have encountered," Madsen explains. "Providing SOC2 compliance isn't mandatory and many cyber security firms don't make the investment or take the time to achieve it, but we do because our clients count on us to remove any potential for error."

About Cingo Solutions: Cingo is a SOC2 certified managed detection and response cybersecurity provider. Cingo protects the highly sensitive data of clients in the financial, healthcare, accounting, manufacturing, and other professional services industry.

