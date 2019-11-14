Cingo Solutions Named to Top 100 List of Fastest-Growing Utah Companies

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingo Solutions has been named to MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) 2019 Utah 100, the annual list of the state's fastest-growing companies and was recognized at their 25th annual awards ceremony on October 30th.

"Being among Utah's 100 fastest-growing companies and the economic and business impact they bring to the state is a huge honor," said Scott Madsen, Cingo Solution's CEO. "We're proud of our growth because it means we are achieving our goal of educating clients on the threats of cybercrime and implementing successful solutions to protect their businesses."

Utah 100 honorees were chosen based on both their percentage and dollar revenue increase between 2014 and 2018. Cingo Solutions' overall rank of 53rd puts them as the fastest-growing cybersecurity/managed IT company in Utah. Cingo is also an industry leader in cybersecurity/managed IT compliance for state and national regulatory bodies. With the rollout of Cingo Compliance®, a product developed to assist companies in navigating the CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), Cingo is on track to continue its extraordinary growth for years to come.

"Utah's economy has never been stronger, and it's in large part thanks to the tremendous efforts of these companies and others that make Utah truly the place to be for business," said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "We've had 25 years of honoring the companies making Utah great, and we look forward to the next 25 years and beyond."

About Cingo Solutions: Cingo Solutions is a SOC2 certified Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) cybersecurity provider. Cingo protects the highly sensitive data of clients in industries where personal information theft represents potentially fatal, game-ending risks for companies. Contact 1-833-CINGO-IT or info@cingo.solutions for a complimentary consultation.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. www.mwcn.org

SOURCE Cingo Solutions