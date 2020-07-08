Cinnamon Shore Announces Rare, Newly Renovated Gulf-Front Home Hitting the Market This Week

Nestled behind protective dunes, 186 Seaside Drive offers almost 5,000 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms, three main living areas, and a top-floor tower and bunk area; an additional 1,600 square feet of porches and decks; and 550 square feet of garage and storage space. Furthermore, the seller will give the buyer the opportunity to complete the coastal lifestyle with first rights to purchase a 35-foot Boston whaler, boat slip, and airplane/boat hangar nearby.

"This is an incredible opportunity to have the Gulf-front lifestyle of your dreams—in an instant," said Jodi Peters, broker at Cinnamon Shore Realty. "These types of homes rarely make it to the market, and we anticipate high interest."

Listed at $2.7 million, the residence is built atop Gulf-front property that's in very short supply in Texas, and the home has value that goes beyond its incredible architecture, interiors and Gulf-front views. "People purchase these types of homes because they want to give their families a place to gather and memories for a lifetime," Peters said.

Yet the home's design represents thoughtful consideration of how to enjoy every aspect of beachfront living, and the renovations and additions completed in 2015, before Hurricane Harvey, and after 2018, post Harvey, make it an even more incredible value. The home has undergone extensive cosmetic updates, including new exterior paint, interior paint refreshes, the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator to the already incredible kitchen, and refinished and newly stained hardwoods. It also has upgrades that increase its longevity in coastal conditions, including:

New systems, such as the air conditioning system with three units and a whole house dehumidifier

New Marvin® windows and doors

New foam insulation in attic and walls

New exterior siding with "air barrier" membrane

New Trex® composite patio and steps

Newly done work on the metal roof

Cinnamon Shore Realty can share other recent renovations, including details on new landscaping and new window treatments.

Throughout the home, handsome woodwork and trim, coffered ceilings, and other details convey sophistication in a still-relaxed coastal scheme. With a main living space on the ground floor for easy access, Gulf views from all top-floor bedrooms, and extras such as a "man-cave" with its own mini-fridge and freezer, this house meets multi-generational vacation needs and represents a standard of luxury not often found on the Texas Gulf Coast.

To learn more about 186 Seaside Drive, contact Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-749-1851, email [email protected], or view the listing. For more about the community, visit cinnamonshore.com.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore

Related Links

http://www.cinnamonshore.com

