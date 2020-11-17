Cinnamon Shore for the Holidays: Your Holiday Home Away from Home Awaits

Vacationers are choosing road trips to the Texas Coast—and to Cinnamon Shore, with its record-breaking reservations for vacation rentals. "We still have availability this December, however, and guests will enjoy seeing our community all decked out," says Jeff Lamkin, developer of this New Urban development located on the outskirts of Port Aransas. "Families really enjoy spending the quiet week before New Year's here, too."

People are seeking to be together in a place that feels special, but also private, safe, and secure—with wide open spaces and plenty of fresh air. That's what Cinnamon Shore offers. "With all the challenges and changes that 2020 has brought, it's a great year to try something different around the holidays and to celebrate in a place where all you have to do is relax," says Celeste Edwards, general manager of Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals.

Those who book this December will appreciate all that this charming destination offers:

Large beach homes that can accommodate multiple families. Many Cinnamon Shore rentals boast two master suites, two living areas, multiple decks, designer kitchens, and plenty of seating for mealtimes.

Condos and cottages with master suites and bunks rooms. Smaller scale rentals also offer everything families need. And one-bedroom condos welcome couples or solo guests.

A fitness center overlooking the Dune Pool. Keep moving during holiday getaways with Peloton bikes, treadmills, and more. Our workout center keeps safety top of mind with limited capacity and stringent cleaning standards.

On-site restaurants. Guests can enjoy popular newcomers at Cinnamon Shore―Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria and Coffee Waves, along with long-time favorite Lisabella's Bistro.

Village retail. The Bottle Shoppe liquor store opened in 2020, along with The Market, which offers sundries, produce, cheeses, and Cinnamon Shore merchandise.

Easy beach access. Dune crossovers make it easy for guests of all ages to get to the beach via a stroll or golf cart ride.

Quiet season charms. The less-crowded beach is just as beautiful in cooler weather.

Cinnamon Shore has grown into a full-fledged resort-style village with luxury accommodations, and its nearby expansion, Cinnamon Shore South, offers more beachside rentals with designer selections and style.

Special Dates During The Holidays

The Christmas season kicks off at Cinnamon Shore with a visit from Santa and his reindeer on Sat., Nov. 28, when families can take photos in the Town Center. Port Aransas hosts its Golf Cart Parade and Lighted Boat Parade on Sat., Dec. 5—another great weekend to book at Cinnamon Shore. And for holiday celebrations with family and friends before, during, or after Christmas Day itself, guests will have a gorgeous beachfront where they can bundle up for beach walks or football tossing. Many rentals have fireplaces for cozy holiday nights.

If vacationers can't make before Christmas, the week between Christmas and New Year's is a quiet season favorite. On New Year's Eve, chef-run Lisabella's Bistro will offer a prix fixe menu.

"We hope many guests make spending time at the beach a new holiday tradition," says Edwards.

Check vacation rental availability at cinnamonshore.com.

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore