Cinnamon Shore Opens New Phase & Makes Limited Homesites Available on Oct. 9, 2021

Buyers must register HERE by Wed., Oct. 6, 2021, to participate, but they do not have to be present to make a site selection. They can work with Cinnamon Shore Realty in advance, receiving pricing, Design Code details, and personalized assistance as they move toward a property decision. Then, on Sat., Oct. 9, 2021, they can simply text or call with their top choice.

"This is a huge opportunity for buyers looking to build on the Texas Coast and for real estate investors," says Jeff Lamkin, developer of Cinnamon Shore. "This group of homesites has proximity to some exciting, new community features, and it's one of the last chances for buyers to build in this Gulf-side village."

This new phase offers sites near these enviable amenities:

A 4-acre lake with fishing pavilions and community firepit

The largest, resort-style pool in Cinnamon Shore, with renderings unveiled soon

Athletic courts for pickleball, basketball, and volleyball

A new dune crossover for easy beach access

Paver-lined Sundown Court, a gathering place lined with park benches, perfect for visiting and strolling

An allée of palms, creating a grand promenade leading to the beachfront

The advantageous homesites offer buyers the chance to lock in low interest rates ahead of construction. Once they reserve their site on Oct. 9, they can start designing home plans and interiors right away, secure financing for a construction loan, interview builders, and be ready to start building as soon as the plat is final. "Beginning the process now means buyers can get into their new beach homes in the fastest timeframe possible," says Jodi Peters, managing broker of Cinnamon Shore Realty. "Our agents can walk buyers through every step and introduce them top designers, architects, and lenders. We can help them create a great team for their journey to joining the Cinnamon Shore family." View the Cinnamon Shore "Designer and Architects" flipbook HERE.

When buyers register to participate, they commit to joining the Preferred Buyers List by putting down a refundable $5,000 fee that they can put toward the purchase of a site on Oct. 9 or keep in escrow toward a future Cinnamon Shore property purchase. Preferred Buyers receive exclusive news on future property releases, priority pricing details, resale listing previews, customized help from knowledgeable agents, and the first opportunity to make property selections at all property releases.

For more, call Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-749-1851 or visit cinnamonshore.com/real-estate.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

