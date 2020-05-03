Cinnamon Shore Reopens, Welcomes Families Eager to Return to the Texas Coast

"We're thrilled to welcome guests back to Cinnamon Shore, with the right changes in place to ensure everyone has a great time and remains socially distant in our little beachside town," says Jeff Lamkin, CEO of Sea Oats Group, developer of Cinnamon Shore.

The community is following the Texas governor's executive order for reopening Texas. Under current guidelines, the development's Dune Pool, Kiera's Pool and Stillwater Pool remain closed, but when the governor's order allows public pool usage in a later phase, Cinnamon Shore will have stringent sanitizing procedures and social distancing measures in place. On-site restaurants Lisabella's Bistro and Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria are now open for to-go orders, and they're offering special Mother's Day menus on Sun., May 10.

Other new measures to ensure the safety of homeowners, guests, and employees include:

In-car check-in/check-out procedures, with concierge service so guests never have to enter the vacation rental office.

More frequent sanitizing of public areas, including elevators and stairwell railings, outdoor seating, and play areas.

Signage around the property to remind guests of social distancing.

Guest room cleaning with industry-leading sanitizing protocols, including attention to high-touch items such as remote controls, light switches, and the like.

Discontinuation of indoor social activities, as well as select outdoor activities.

For a complete look at the procedures and processes that Cinnamon Shore is establishing during this phase, see "We're Reopening! Welcome Back."

Meeting pent-up demand

Many Cinnamon Shore homeowners weathered the stay-at-home orders inside the village, enjoying spacious living quarters, walking the wide-open beach, and enjoying life beside the scenic lakes, dunes, and parks. Now, Lamkin says, pent-up demand for easy-to-drive-to vacation destinations will cause families to reserve vacation rental spots quickly for the rest of May and the peak summer season. "People are looking for alternatives to air travel for vacation time with family, and they're looking closer to home," he says.

With a full roster of family-friendly activities for Mother's Day Weekend, Memorial Day, and into the summer, Cinnamon Shore is ready for more families to discover its charms. "We'll see first-time guests and lots of longtime fans," says Lamkin. "We can't wait to welcome everyone heres."

Cinnamon Shore is a New Urbanist community established in 2007. The master-planned community is known for its pedestrian-friendly streets, front porch living, and resort-like amenities. Its expansion, Cinnamon Shore South, is in the early phase of development nearby on the Gulf side of Mustang Island.

For more about the community, visit cinnamonshore.com.

