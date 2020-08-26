Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend Available September 1st

"Families are increasingly experimenting with spices and seasonings in the kitchen, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch TM Cinnadust TM Seasoning Blend is our latest category innovation," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "Cinnadust TM Seasoning Blend gives families the opportunity to add the iconic breakfast cereal flavor—and a little bit of nostalgia—to any food or beverage."

Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM CinnadustTM Seasoning Blend is more complex than traditional cinnamon-sugar mixes. The seasoning consists of the cereal's famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Cereal. CinnadustTM Seasoning Blend is great for adding sweet, delicious flavor to baked goods, toast, coffee, desserts, ice cream, savory foods and more.

"Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM CinnadustTM Seasoning Blend marks the first time consumers are able to bring the familiar flavor of Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Cereal to favorite foods and beverages throughout all of their meals," said Liz Mahler, Sr. Brand Manager for the Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM brand. "Fans can now make anything and everything taste like Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Cereal. We can't wait to see how creative families will get with CinnadustTM Seasoning Blend!"

For more information on the release of Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM CinnadustTM Seasoning Blend, including great recipe ideas, please visit: ctcseasoning.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

