Cintas Corporation Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the 2020 Stevie Awards

CINCINNATI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is excited to be among the winners of this year's 18th Annual American Business Awards®, also known as the Stevies.

The winning campaign, "Ready for the Workday® - Selling Complex B2B Services in Human Terms," includes a bronze award for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Corporate Reputation/ Professional Services and a silver award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Marketing - Business-to-Business.

The Ready for the Workday® campaign brings visibility to Cintas in two ways. First, it positions Cintas as a category leader with a valuable promise: The benefit of working with Cintas is the confidence that your business will be ready every day. Second, it demonstrates how Cintas backs that promise up by delivering a broad range of essential products and services. Comments from the panel of judges complimented how the Cintas campaign turned a broad and complex service offering into a digestible story and effectively reached the target audience.

"Cintas is honored to be a recipient of these prestigious awards," said Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Farmer. "We know there were many deserving nominees who are doing great work in the B2B sector, and we are very proud to have our employee partners' hard work recognized."

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations.

The American Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented during a virtual awards ceremony August 5.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

