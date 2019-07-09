CIOE 2019 Optical Communications Exhibition Sub-expo Highlights a Gathering of Global Leading Optical Communication Players

The flagship sub-expo of CIOE, Optical Communication Expo , will display supply chain of optical communication industry including optical fiber and cable, optical fiber sensor, chip, optical devices .It is a one-stop platform for device & equipment manufacturers, engineering vendors, systems providers, operators, data communications, Internet service providers to exchanging business insights and to purchase latest products in the field. Register Now to CIOE 2019 will active your free admission to CIOE 2019.

World's Leading Optical Communication Companies Gathering at CIOE 2019

The scale of the Optical Communication Expo has been upgraded again this year, taking up larger exhibition area in hall 1/2/4. Key players include Macom, Sifotonics, Sony, Ntt - AT, SCHOTT AG, US Conec, VIAVI, EXFO, Fiberhome, Innolight, Source Photonics，O-NET, II-VI Photonics, Hisense, Cambridge Industries Group, OFS, Taclink, GigaLignt, Mentech, Eoptolink, TFC, CCTC, Mitsubishi, YOFC, SDGI, PTYT, Shijia, East Point, Kingsignal, Ship, Phograin, Qxptech, SAIC, Anritsu, Inspur, Digital China, Vertiv, Power Leader, NISSEN and 700+ more.

Entire Supply Chain of Optical Communication Industry

The exhibition will focus on optical communication devices, optical fiber and cable, optical fiber sensor, optical device production equipment, optical communication system equipment, data center, cloud computing & big data and other optical communication industry ecological chain. 5G and the construction of data center drive the growth of optical module demand. Source Photonics will showcase a series of hot products such as 50G optical module, 25G optical module and 400G optical module to CIOE 2019. Chengdu Eoptolink will also bring 400G QSFP56-DD, 100G QSFP28, 25G SFP28 and a series of optical modules. In addition, Fiberhome, Innolight, Hisense, Mentech, Linktel Tech, Rayoptek will exhibit their topnotch optical modules and related. Now the exhibitor list has been online, and you can view more displayed products by clicking here.

International Pavilions for diversified innovations and technologies

International exhibition pavilions are launching at CIOE 2019 including Germany, Denmark, Canada, the United States, Japan and other countries, helping overseas brands with the rapid access into Chinese market, and also accelerating global industrial communication in the optoelectronic field. Take German Pavalion for example, they will bring latest products such as FINEPLACER® lambda 2, EBPG5200 high-performance electron beam exposure system, fast axis collimator (FAC), VCSEL, BondLine and other related products.

The Best International Photonics Forum in China - Leading to the future of Silicon Photonics

CIOE's been co-organizing with Yole Développement for years for the CIOE * YOLE International Forums which are considered by the audience the BEST International Photonics conference in China. This year, one of the topic will cover Silicon Photonics. 8 high-level presentations from Intel, Peiking University, Sicoya, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Teem Photonics, Soitec, Yole Développement and System Plus Consulting will provide you valuable information and a prospective look in the future of this exciting technology. Early Bird Rate is available now until August 9th.

Visitor Guide for Data Center - Better Preparation for the Trip

The Data Center Visitor Guide is available now for your trip preparation and to get a full preview of thousands of data center products exhibited at CIOE 2019, covering optical module, communication system, IT system, machine room, cabinet rental, server hosting, integrated wiring system, overall solution of data center and other products. Download and check it out here.

About CIOE

CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is the world's leading exhibition in optoelectronic and photonic industry. The event presents the entire supply chain. Nearly 2,000 photonic players will display their cutting-edge products and technologies at CIOE 2019. It is one ideal platform to find new suppliers, to source for new products, to exchange technical thoughts and to discover more market opportunities. In addition, onsite activities such as new products and new technology presentation, VIP buyer match-making, VIP lounge will provide you more efficient visiting services.

The coming edition - CIOE 2019 will be held at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on September 4-7, 2019.

Register now to visit CIOE 2019 which will be the last time held in Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, where locates at the center of Shenzhen city.

More about CIOE 2019 please kindly visit http://www.cioe.cn/en

