CIOE 2020 to be held in new venue as scheduled without postponement

With the COVID-19 under controlled within China, nearly 95% companies are back to work and resumed production since April. Small conferences within 100 people are being organized in some infectious-free areas, which can be considered a good sign on recovery for conference and exhibition business. It's nearly reassuring that no hidden safety concerns will prevent CIOE from organizing, which was scheduled for Mid-September. Therefore, CIOE is happy to announce that there will be no cancellation or postponement of CIOE 2020 and CIOE 2020 will be held as schedule from September 9-11, 2020.

Presenting the Entire Optoelectronic Supply Chain

CIOE 2020 consists of 6 standing sub-expos, which group same technologies together for visitors' more organic sourcing experience.

Information and Communication Expo will continue to focus on the chip, optical module, fiber optic cable, MPO/MTP, system equipment and other industries, with the newly launched 5G related technologies and applications.

Precision Optics Lens and Camera Module Expo will not only present latest products in precision optical processing and manufacturing supply chain, vacuum coating technology and equipment, but also optical lens and camera modules, with expanding to machine vision and industrial automation.

Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo will provide a chance to source laser fine processing and innovative applications, laser materials and components, lasers, laser equipment, high-end intelligent equipment, industrial robots at one stop. Laser solutions for 5G communication, industrial and LiDAR will be also displayed.

Infrared Applications Expo will focus on the display of infrared lenses and detector arrays in infrared materials and devices, infrared cameras, infrared thermometers, infrared detectors, infrared night vision, as well as advanced terahertz monitoring and imaging technology, ultraviolet technology, hyperspectral and remote sensing technology. China's vendors and manufacture will also showcase their products and share their opinions on COVID-19 detection and fighting.

Optoelectronic Sensor Expo is newly launched in 2019, but it's already become very popular among buyers who are looking for new sensor enabled products such as LIDAR, millimeter wave radar, 3D sensing, visual sensing, fiber optic sensors.

Photonics Innovation Expo is the annual gathering of China's top universities and top national research labs to show off their cutting-edge research and innovative designs in optoelectronic products and technologies.

Face-to-face is and will be irreplaceable

Even though the pandemic has enabled many of us trying to work at home under the convenience brought by internet, people still miss the age when they can discuss and communicate to each other under the same roof. It is more proven that face-to-face communication allows both parties to easily build a strong bond and emotional closeness to each other, which quickly builds depth of trust. It is exactly the reason why global buyers visit CIOE every year not only to check out the latest product in the market but also communicate with leading industry players, KOLs and technical experts.

